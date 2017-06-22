Left MOCKS Now Deceased Otto Warmbier – Defends North Korea [VIDEO]

There are some extremely vile, evil people out there on the left celebrating the death of Otto Warmbier due to his treatment by the North Koreans. The very same people who call for breaking the laws in the United States are now saying Otto got what he deserved for stealing a poster and breaking North Korean law. It goes beyond hypocrisy and it shows they champion those that are brutal thugs and commit atrocities over those living in the freest nation on earth.

The first asshat that caught my attention was Affinity Magazine. They had this to say: “Watch whiteness work. He wasn’t a ‘kid’ or ‘innocent’ you can’t go to another country and try to steal from them. Respect their laws.” Now mind you, this is a magazine solely aimed at teenagers and the content is written by teenagers. Let that sink in. Someone commented that dying for stealing a propaganda poster was beyond cruel. Behold the response:

Of course not, the punishment was harsh but also you have to respect the laws in other countries — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) June 20, 2017

Really? Did you know that for the slightest criticism of Kim Jong Un, you don’t just risk death or imprisonment for yourself… the NoKos round up your whole family and kill them. A clean slate – tabula rasa. This magazine focuses on social justice issues. It is promoted as “a safe space for teenagers to send in their articles about being illegal aliens, non-binary, agender, and discussing why they need feminism.”

From Breitbart:

The sorrowful reaction to Otto Warmbier’s death on Monday was not universal. Many from across the political spectrum, including the president, voiced their support for Warmbier and his family throughout his ordeal at the hands of North Korea. However, a small, yet vocal, cohort on the left were amused at the American’s misfortune. In some cases, they defended North Korea for punishing Warmbier. A general narrative condemning white male privilege emerged from those in the far-left justifying Warmbier’s punishment for stealing a North Korean propaganda poster.

Supreme douchebag Larry Wilmore called Otto, “one of America’s most annoying exports, a frat bro.” He did that on his thankfully canceled show. It was bad enough when the show was hosted by Stephen Colbert, but it lost over half of its viewership when Wilmore came on board. I get that… I really do. Wilmore poked fun at Otto’s name, claiming it came from his fake ID and called him a frat boy. In the end, he said, “It’s just tough for me to have much sympathy for this guy.”

The we come to the Huffington Post, who decided it would be cool to feature a headline praising North Korea for not having white privilege. I kid you not. They had absolutely no sympathy for Otto. Once again, you have another pundit saying Otto broke their laws and got what he deserved. From La Sha: “Privilege is a hell of a drug,” the blogger claimed regarding Warmbier’s decision to travel to North Korea. Not content with that monstrous lie, Sha equated the sentencing of Warmbier to hard labor with the deaths of Eric Garner and Sandra Bland. The cop-hate was thick and used as a justification for Otto’s imprisonment. “What a wake-up call it is to realize that your tears are met with indifference.”

Ranier Maningding, founder of the popular Facebook page, the Love Life of an Asian Guy, used Otto’s death as a means to lash out at conservatives over Black Lives Matter. Just despicable. In an apparent slap at #BlueLivesMatter, he used the hashtag #NKPrisonGuardLivesMatter. Then this cretin went on to blame Otto’s parents for what happened to him. And racism rules here… he claimed that superior “Asian values” could have averted his death. This jackass called Otto a thug. His post generated nearly 10 thousand reactions, over 2 thousand shares and nearly 2 thousand comments. Mostly positive among his over 215,000 followers. His focus is on the denial of white privilege and he sees anti-Asian racism as a major problem in Western societies.

A 22 year-old innocent American died because of the treatment of the North Koreans. It’s an act of war and beyond horrific. But those on the left don’t care about any of that… they are social justice warriors, racists, hypocrites and the defenders of evil regimes. The left is full of monsters these days.