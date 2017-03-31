Liberal Reporter Tries To Back Spicer Into A Wall, He LEVELS Her – Then CNN Does THIS! [WATCH]

I know I say this any time that I write a story involving CNN and their questionable-at-best coverage of the Trump administration but…

Does anyone actually watch these fools? I mean, how stupid do you have to be to fact-check a joke?

From Young Conservatives:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The mainstream media never ceases to amaze us with how far they will go to smear Donald Trump. CNN is probably the worst offender. They gave up covering Donald Trump fairly a long time ago. Today, they set a new low. Your jaw is going to hit the floor when you read this. Sean Spicer made a joke today about how the media would freak out and call it collusion if Trump used Russian salad dressing. Clearly a joke. Here it is.

So what does the liberal media do? Instead of stepping back to reflect on their own unfair journalistic practices, CNN instead does something to bizarre and hilarious, you would think it was out of an SNL skit.

From Breitbart:

Case closed? Hardly. CNN’s Michelle Krupa dug deep and found that ACKSHUALLY, Russian dressing has no direct connection to the country that hacked our election. Krupa penned a fact check headlined “Russian dressing is actually from Nashua, New Hampshire”: “If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russia connection,” Sean Spicer said. Thing is, Russian dressing isn’t Russian. (Also, it’s really not for salads, but more of a sandwich spread — usually a Reuben.) The mayo and ketchup concoction — often dressed up with horseradish and spices — was created in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Does anyone else feel their eye twitching and their blood pressure skyrocketing?

Instead of realizing that their fake news has become the butt of many a White House joke, CNN goes ahead and proves exactly what they’re saying to be 100% correct.

Horrifying.