Look at What CNN Was Caught Doing After the London Terror Attack [VIDEO]

I’m soooo not shocked by this. CNN got caught yet again spreading fake news. This is just disgusting. To gin up support and sympathy for Muslims and show that not all of them condone terrorism or ISIS, they staged a scene of Muslims holding signs saying “ISIS Will Lose.” Do they even get they are actually hurting Muslims by pulling this crap? Because it highlights that real Muslims are not protesting and standing up against ISIS. Especially after the London Bridge attacks this weekend where seven died and 48 were injured.

And then CNN proceeded to ham it up over this contrived protest. The idiots used the same stand-ins for two different posts and you can tell they are the same people. CNN was trying to show how ISIS is only a small part of Islam. Yeah, well that small number is sure killing a lot of people. Now, to be fair here, I don’t know for sure this was staged, but it sure looks like it was. You’ll have to decide for yourself, but if true, it’s not the first time by any means that CNN has done something like this.

From Allen B. West:

The “fake news” label is certainly going to stick to CNN after the latest controversy in which they’ve found themselves the center. After the horrific Islamic terror attacks in London on Saturday, in which 7 people died and 48 were injured, CNN decided to remind us that not all Muslims support such horrific acts (as if anyone thought they did). Of course, for their case it would’ve helped their cause if they didn’t have to manufacture the Muslim opposition to ISIS. According to the Gateway Pundit, a video released a day after the Islamic terror attacks in London show a CNN crew staging a scene with Muslims holding signs saying “ISIS Will Lose”. The following is a screenshot of the signs. London's Borough neighborhood offers safety and a place to sleep for hundreds amid the chaos of terror attack. https://t.co/Bz6egjzA9a — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2017 The same crowd was used for the following AP post it appears – note the man with green around his neck in both pictures. This is how fake news spreads. How do you respond to video footage purporting to show you staging a "news" shot?https://t.co/xXKl5gA3vW — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 4, 2017 CNN’s Abu Dhabi Managing Editor, Becky Anderson’s original video was posted to her official Twitter account where she called the London terrorists a ‘handful of twisted fools hell-bent on taking lives’. CNN caught staging news! They even brought "peace group" printed out papers and props. Video courtesy of @markantro pic.twitter.com/jkxf3nb2W9 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 4, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

All of this was passed off as real news by CNN. It’s clear as day in these videos to me that this was staged after reviewing them. Mark Antro, a Londoner, originally captured the video. Good for him. It looks like the BBC also wanted the fakes news as well and used the staged photo-op. These people simply have no shame or honor.

English newspaper columnist for the Daily Mail, Katie Hopkins chimed in as well saying, “Please watch. You are being deceived.” This is the very definition of fake mews and media manipulation. It is propaganda. Spread the word on CNN and the BBC… others will use it too probably. Lying asshats all.

My message to the #LondonBridge attackers: You are a handful of twisted fools hell-bent on taking lives https://t.co/0v17H67El1 — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) June 4, 2017

CNN also timed this, BBC wanted to film it when they were on air, were having non of it — Mark (@markantro) June 4, 2017

Note the white police officers leaving before the CNN shot & the Asian officers coming in. They then left after they went off air! — Mark (@markantro) June 4, 2017

It was on the BBC1 News just before the Manchester concert, I took a pic as I couldn't believe it. Hope that helps. pic.twitter.com/rJLUZfUWXZ — Donald (@DonOftheDead80) June 4, 2017

A group of London Muslims have come bearing flowers and posters saying "ISIS will lose" and "Love will win" across a photo of Tower Bridge. pic.twitter.com/ECCLIRC3dp — Raphael Satter (@razhael) June 4, 2017

Same group. Multiple locations. Any more screen shots? Spot the pink trousers. Were this group for hire? #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/8O57YOeQAK — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 4, 2017