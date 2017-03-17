Maddow Blames MELANIA for Clean Tax Returns in Nasty, Bizarre Rant

Rachel Maddow has been handed the biggest embarrassment of her professional career, but she refuses to let it go and move on. She’s tried to blame it on her viewers, but that just got her even more scorn… so now, she’s trying to blame it on Melania.

Wednesday, Maddow tried to claim that the reason Trump’s tax returns were so normal in 2005 is because he wanted to make sure Melania could become a citizen. “In 2005, when they got married the year for which this return was filed, Mrs. Trump was not yet a U.S. citizen,” she said. “She was the holder of a green card, she could work here legally, but she was not a citizen. She didn’t get her citizenship until the following year, in 2006.”

“And if you go to the U.S. Customs and Immigration service page about how you should prepare for your citizenship interview, U.S. Customs and Immigration advises you that ‘your tax returns are very important proof that you are eligible for naturalization,’ meaning proof that you’re eligible for becoming a citizen,” she continued. “‘On the day of your interview, bring certified tax returns years for the last five years or three years if you are married to a U.S. citizen.'”

And she was just getting started.

“So you better believe that the 2005 tax return is going to be sterling, right? That it’s going to display excellent citizenship and no red flags whatsoever,” she argued.

Maybe she should really just stop, because at this point, she’s gone far beyond simple embarrassment, and moved into tinfoil-hat conspiracy theory craziness. It’s really become insane now, and if she values her professional career, she might want to give it a break.