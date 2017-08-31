Magazine Depicts Harvey Victims As White Supremacists: ‘God drowned all the neo-Nazis of Texas’ [VIDEO]

Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that used to be so famous for going after Islamic extremists before a bunch of their employees got slaughtered by them, has now taken aim at Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Their latest edition on the front cover shows Texans who drowned in the flood waters of the storm as neo-Nazis. That is just deplorable and offensive. It also proclaims on the cover, ‘God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas’. A lot of people are dying in Texas and this is what the French say to the US? What do you expect from a bunch of communist surrender-monkeys.

The people on the cover are under water doing a Nazi salute. France should tend to their fascists that are actually communists over there. Starting with Charlie Hebdo. This is surely a slam at Texans for voting for Donald Trump as President. Fail. Americans did not sit around and celebrate the death of French citizens in terrorist attacks there. To run such a vile depiction of Texans is unforgivable in my book. Shame on the French. I know they don’t control the magazine, but to not reprimand them at a time when so many Americans are suffering is just obscene.

The Marxist left and their lapdog media constantly equate President Trump with white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s bad enough that the left does it here at home, but the French take the cake. That would be like America celebrating that ISIS came in and slaughtered their journalists. We would never do that. It’s a pity the same can’t be said about Charlie Hebdo.

It’s Ironic because Houston is a progressive city with a Democratic mayor. But of course, the geniuses at Charlie Hebdo didn’t bother to look that up. Houston overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump. So, are they calling the Hildabeast a fascist? Nice. The surrounding areas also hard hit by Harvey went for Clinton. Details, details.

Charlie Hebdo is a magazine that goes out of its way to offend. And they do so without considering all those hurt by events they shockingly portray. There’s probably a special sitting area in hell for someone like that. Oddly, they are fiercely left-wing and just love to shred religion. Islam is their favorite, but they’ve backed off it since some of their people were killed. Now they favor bashing Christians. Go figure. I stood by Charlie Hebdo after they were attacked. No more. They are fascistic themselves in their uncaring portrayals of all Texans being neo-Nazis.