MSNBC Analyst: Trump is Like A Suicide Bomber [WATCH]

I. Can’t. Take. It. Anymore. Yesterday, Johnny Depp called for the assassination of President Trump. Now, MSNBC political hack Elise Jordan is comparing him to a suicide bomber. Just reprehensible and way, way, way over the line. At issue here is that the President now says there are no tapes of his conversations with James Comey. I don’t remember him saying there were in the first place. He told him, ‘you better hope there are no tapes’, or something like that. That’s not the same as claiming there are tapes, so Jordan’s accusations are meaningless and skewed.

Jordan is claiming that Republicans who believe anything that President Trump says are fools. And compared anyone who cozies up to him, with hugging a suicide bomber. That he would blow himself up and anyone around him to pieces. That’s just disgusting in the extreme. Host Craig Melvin laughed and said, “That’s a little strong, Elise.” Ya think? But that didn’t stop this moonbat from doubling down. “If you’re a Republican who went out on a limb and defended Donald Trump over saying, ‘Well he’s got tapes that are gonna back up his point of view,’ you just got blown up too,” she stated. First off, I don’t know anyone who took that seriously. Second, she’s hot to talk about suicide bombers and Trump, but she’d never actually go near criticizing a real terrorist I’d bet. She’s defaming President Trump and it is just vile.

From The Daily Caller:

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan compared Donald Trump to a suicide bomber Thursday afternoon because he "blows up" himself and those who support him. Jordan and host Craig Melvin began by discussing Trump's disclosure that he did not have any tape recordings of himself and former FBI Director James Comey. "He wasted the country's collective time speculating over whether these tapes existed or not," Jordan said. "It's a sad day when you can't depend on the president's word." Then, she made a rather violent metaphor that compared Trump to a "suicide bomber." "My advice would be to Republicans who do cozy up to him–it's just like hugging a suicide bomber," she casually remarked. "He blows you up in the process with him."

Elise Jordan is a former Bush White House aide and now an MSNBC political analyst and TIME contributor. Shame on her. I’m not crazy about everything Trump says or does either, but this is beyond the pale. I didn’t believe him at all when he alluded to tapes and to take something from Trump, who is prone to hyperbole, at its face value and then to make him the biggest liar on the planet over it, doesn’t just stretch your credibility… it obliterates it.

Trump said this Thursday: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.” He’s a showman, a dramatist and anyone who thought there really were tapes is very misled. I would have expected something better from someone like Jordan, but she’s really showing her leftist side these days. Jordan said the president “wasted the country’s collective time” with the speculation over the tapes. Not as much as Jordan and MSNBC have wasted our collective time period.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017