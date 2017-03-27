The NYT Makes Stunning Announcement About Illegal Alien ‘Rockville Rape’ Case

Shocker! The New York Times must have had some sort of epiphany. They agree with Bill O’Reilly and Fox News that none of the other major news networks covered the Rockville rape case at all. That’s the one where a 14 year-old girl was dragged into the boy’s restroom at her high school. Then she was brutally raped vaginally, orally and anally by two illegal immigrants… ages 17 and 18, from El Salvador and Guatemala respectively. Fox News has been the only major media outlet to cover the case and give it airtime. It’s an outrage. The other media outlets refuse to cover it because it involves illegal aliens. The New York Times did an in-depth report calling out CNN, MSNBC and other networks.

Henry E. Sanchez, 18, and Jose O. Montano, 17, were both charged with rape after a 14 year-old ninth-grade girl said she was forcefully taken into a bathroom in the Rockville, Md., high school and brutally raped. Sanchez had been previously charged by ICE for other crimes and apprehended in Texas for illegally crossing the border there. Both were admitted to the freshman class where the girl was a student.

From Western Journalism:

The New York Times has seconded an assessment by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and others at Fox that the mainstream media failed to sufficiently cover the alleged rape of a 14-year-old Maryland girl by two male students, at least one of whom was in the country illegally. “ABC, NBC, CBS did not cover it on their nightly news broadcasts,” ‘Reilly said on The O’Reilly Factor. “CNN did not cover the Maryland story in primetime last night. Ditto MSNBC. That is beyond anything I have ever seen in my 40 years-plus of journalism to have a story of that magnitude ignored by the national media.” Reporters from the Times spent 18 hours on Thursday at Fox News and then wrote an in-depth report about the popular news channel. During the visit, Fox News hosts repeatedly called out the media for their silence on the Rockville, Md., case. The Times examined the claims by Fox hosts that other networks did not cover the incident in a fact-checking feature that ran with Saturday’s story. In its report, the Times admitted the case was one “viewers would not have heard about if they had turned to CNN or MSNBC,” later saying it “went virtually uncovered on most networks.”

“Fox hosts repeatedly pointed out the lack of coverage by other major networks of an alleged rape of a high school student in Maryland. While several affiliates in the area did cover the incident, none of the major TV networks dedicated sustained coverage to the rape case,” the Times fact-checker reported. The Times noted that Fox News was indeed calling out the other networks for their lack of coverage over this. Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, said other media outlets were “determined to ignore it.” “In my mind, they’re telling our little girls that this little girl’s life doesn’t matter as much as these illegal immigrants’ lives matter because they don’t want to spread a negative story,” said Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The Five panelist Greg Gutfeld said the case was not covered because it did not fit the media’s “liberal feminist narrative,” while co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle called it a “shameful blackout.” That’s exactly right. It’s censorship because it doesn’t fit their leftist agenda. Where’s the justice for this young girl? The left says we should just view it as a crime and not include immigration status in it. Why? It’s all part of the same crime and frankly, had they not been let these beasts in, that girl would not have been subjected to this horror. Shame on the networks. Good for Fox News.