“Payback’s a *****!” FOX Anchor Savages CNN [VIDEO]

CNN has been railing against Donald Trump for refusing to answer a question from one of their reporters, after CNN and Buzzfeed were caught airing inaccurate documents. During the press conference, Trump told the reporter to be quiet, and told him that his organization publishes “fake news”. CNN wasted no time in firing back, and now, a Fox News anchor is weighing in.

Neil Cavuto responded to the controversy on the air, and he didn’t have much sympathy for CNN. After playing footage of the press conference, Cavuto responded, “Ouch! How’s all that going down, CNN?”

“How does it feel to be dismissed, or worse, ignored? How does it feel when your feelings are hurt? When your reporters are singled out? And you’re treated unfairly and unkindly? Even rudely? What is it like not to be liked? It’s not really fun, is it?”

He pointed out that this kind of behavior was something that Fox News reporters were routinely subjected to during the Obama administration.

“It is not fun when you think you’re doing your job, and the guy you’re covering thinks you’re the piece of work. It’s insulting, isn’t it? Being called on the carpet by the next leader of the free world after years of giving the present one all but a free pass?” he continued. “You can’t figure out suddenly not being in. It bugs you when someone questions whether you’re fair, doesn’t it? Or cuts you to your journalistic core, doesn’t it? It matters now when it’s about you, doesn’t it? Not so much when it’s about someone else. Presidential pile-ons matter when you’re the subject, not so much — actually scratch that, not at all — when let’s say Fox is the subject.”

Cavuto then showed clips of Barack Obama insulting Fox over the past eight years before coming back and pointing out that this never bothered CNN when it wasn’t happening to them. “And everyone chuckled,” he said. “Take it from me, taking truth to power can be powerfully unsettling if that power sets its sights on you and attacks you and dismisses you and ignores you. It didn’t matter so much when it wasn’t about you before, CNN. Very different now that it’s you being singled out, CNN. Doesn’t seem very fair now, does it?”

It’s not all bad, though — as Cavuto explained, they could be Buzzfeed, who was caught publishing unverified details of a story meant to be humiliating for Trump, and which only served to backfire on them. If CNN hadn’t been involved in the controversy, they would likely have been silent… just like they were silent when Fox News was taking Obama’s abuse.

“But the buzz is you’re getting fed to the wolves,” Cavuto said. “Isn’t it obnoxious and unfair how some celebrate your plight? Kind of feels like the way you celebrated ours, doesn’t it? They say payback’s a bitch. If only you would take a moment to rewind the tape and see the shoe is on the other foot. Or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the ass?”