Rachel Maddow Plays the Blame Game: “Trump’s Tax” Flop Isn’t My Fault!

Rachel Maddow’s exclusive “scoop” on Donald Trump’s tax return ended up being a giant flop, so embarrassing that people began comparing it to Geraldo Rivera’s giant letdown during “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vault”. 30 million people tuned in to see that there was nothing in the vault… just like there was nothing interesting in Trump’s tax return. Yet what sets Rivera and Maddow apart is that, unlike Rivera, Maddow is blaming her viewers for the disappointment.

When Rivera’s vault cracking flopped, he owned it, saying, “Seems like we struck out.” Maddow could have done the same, laughing off the slip-up and moving on. Instead, Maddow blamed the MSNBC audience, an insane move that has made this whole debacle even more embarrassing for her.

Maddow tried to hype the tax returns before the show aired, as did MSNBC. When it came time to actually reveal the tax return, she spent quite a while talking up the return as proof of Trump’s relationship with Russia. Maddow made it sound as if this was the biggest bombshell in the history of media. Of course people were unhappy — and Maddow responded with a petulant temper tantrum.

“Because I have information about the president it doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily a scandal,” she said later. “It doesn’t mean that it’s damning information. If other people leapt to that conclusion without me indicating that it was, that hype is external to what we did.” Even the overhyped Russia conspiracy theorizing was everyone else’s fault — she was just providing “context!”

“My priority is to get the story right and put it into proper context, and explain the weight of it and why it is important,” she said.

So Maddow screwed up big time, but it’s everyone else’s fault. Did she really think that would make everything better? It’s so bad that even other liberals are mocking her:

It’s actually not the worst thing in the world for the tax returns to be a smaller story than expected… if she treated it as such. Instead, she hyped it as the biggest story ever and ended up making a fool of herself. Own it, Maddow.