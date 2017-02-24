Spicer plays Kindergarten Teacher in Extended Smack-down of Rude NYT Reporter

Spicer plays Kindergarten Teacher in Extended Smack-down of Rude NYT Reporter
24 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This is the ultimate smackdown…we’re talking a can of whoop cracked open upside the head of a rude and obnoxious NYT reporter. I love it.

Spicer gets spiced up and sprinkles a little of that truth flavor all over the liberal reporter…

Our new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had to play the part of a kindergarten teacher when a reporter kept calling out to him to get his attention…

When Spicer called on a different reporter for a question, the NYT reporter didn’t let down and continued to interrupt with questions of his own…. uh, rude.

Now as many of you know, both Thrush and Spicer have been portrayed in “Saturday Night Live” skits. Thrush himself basically works as a Democrat operative for the Times and does his best to be a part of several Trump hit pieces. Because…well you know…douchebags do that.

So, when he was being all rude and obnoxious, Spicer decided to teach him a lesson that most of us learn in primary school…

“Glenn, this isn’t a TV program,” he told Thrush, apparently with the “SNL” sketches in mind.

“You don’t get to just yell out questions,” he added. “We’re going to raise our hands like big boys and girls.”

Oh, how I wish I could have been a fly on the wall at that very moment…one that could laugh and laugh and yes…laugh.






Of course, there was also someone who was able to invent a new term for what went down. Teehee.


HAHA! This is a perfect place to end. I shall now call it a day and exit right stage…

Just An American

More articles by Just An American

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend