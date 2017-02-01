Suddenly, The NY Times Has A Big Problem With Using A Pen And A Phone

Barack Obama long ruled with his pen and phone, though, really, he rarely picked up the phone to talk to anyone in the duly elected Legislative Branch, even the people in his own party. It was a long streak of executive orders, rule making, and regulations. He rarely attempted to work with Congress. Did the Media Industrial Complex, especially the NY Times, call him out on this? Of course not. But, now, they’re super upset, and we end up with this

Trump’s executive orders are unprecedented, potentially illegal & Americans will fight them https://t.co/BuryCNsRwg pic.twitter.com/R7PbuFPX8r — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) February 1, 2017

The subhead for the article is even more fun

On the edge!!!!! Bypassing federal agency and congressional input! OK, in fairness, Obama didn’t always bypass federal agencies: he had like minded individuals working there who would help push his agenda.

So this is where we are, just under two weeks into the presidency of a man who has never had to report to a boss or a board, who likes to imagine he gives all the orders, who fires or sues those who complain:

Wait, what? Never had to report? Now they have a problem with this? Really? BTW, where were the complaints on the last when Obama got rid of General Stanley McChrystal?

An acting attorney general, Sally Yates, fired and accused of betrayal because she told her Justice Department subordinates not to defend President Trump’s order closing the nation’s borders to more than 200 million legitimate foreign travelers, because it targets Muslims.

Trump’s running the Executive Office like a corporation, and, if you defy the leadership, you’ll be on the street. Even many Republicans seems shocked that Trump is putting his stamp on the Executive Office in this manner this much. But, when is the best time to do it? From the get-go.

And all across the government, in the Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and even the Interior Department, a universe of federal employees rattled by directives on regulations and hiring, shaken by rumors of cuts in basic science involving energy, health and climate change, and wondering where the next edict will come from.

Well, they can always go work in the private sector.

Mr. Trump’s supporters thrill to see him pumping out executive orders and memorandums aimed at turning his campaign pledges into action — building a wall, killing trade deals, gutting Obamacare and barring Muslim refugees. Yet in doing so he has not only flouted traditional policy-making machinery but, in some cases, opened the way for legal challenges.

So, wait, they’re upset that Donald Trump is doing what he promised? Are they more upset over that or that Trump is, again, shifting the Way Things Work to resemble, as much as possible, a private sector corporation? If Trump could enforce this type of mentality on the Executive Branch and the federal agencies, it would last long beyond his time in office.

And, we can expect the NY Times and the rest of the Credentialed Media to have snit fits over Trump using his pen and phone.

