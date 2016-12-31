Washington Post: The President Refuses To Face Reality On Russia Or Something

No, not that president. Not the one who’s been in office since 1/20/2009. The other one, which has the Washington Post Editorial Board Very Concerned

Trump refuses to face reality about Russia ALTHOUGH PRESIDENT Obama’s sanctions against Russia for interfering with the U.S. presidential election came late, his action on Thursday reflected a bipartisan consensus that penalties must be imposed for Moscow’s audacious hacking and meddling. But one prominent voice in the United States reacted differently. President-elect Donald Trump said “it’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things.” Earlier in the week, he asserted that the “whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on.” No, Mr. Trump, it is not time to move on. U.S. intelligence agencies are in agreement about “what is going on”: a brazen and unprecedented attempt by a hostile power to covertly sway the outcome of a U.S. presidential election through the theft and release of material damaging to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The president-elect’s dismissive response only deepens unanswered questions about his ties to Russia in the past and his plans for cooperation with Vladi­mir Putin.

That’s cute, as there’s still no concrete proof that Russia swayed the election, and, really, if the DNC and Hillary Clinton, along with John Podesta, were competent, it wouldn’t be a problem. It wasn’t Russia which implemented an unsecured server outside the control of the federal government, nor did they place material on the laptop of Huma Abadin’s pervert husband, Anthony Weiner.

What the WPEB is attempting to do is the same as other Democrats, and Mr. Obama: delegitimize Trump’s win, because they’re sore losers. And, where was this concern over Russia the past 8 years? The Washington Post certainly made fun of Mitt Romney and his concern about Russia back during the 2012 elections. Here’s what Claudia Rossett has to say

Obama from his first year in office pursued policies of appeasement and retreat that invited Russian aggression. Just connect the dots, from Obama’s 2009 fawning “reset” with Putin, to his 2012 confidential promise, caught on an open microphone, of post-reelection flexibility, to his 2013 handover of his “red line” in Syria to the ministrations of Putin. Then came Obama’s 2014 de facto acceptance of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, and Obama’s de facto deference right up to the present date of Russia’s increasingly bold reach back into the Middle East, including air strikes in Syria. Having declared in 2011 that it was time for Syria’s President Bashar Assad to go, Obama today — following the rise of ISIS and more than 400,000 deaths in Syria’s war — leaves the U.S. sidelined as Russia, Iran and Turkey seek a deal that would strengthen Assad’s grip on power. Small surprise if along the way Putin concluded he could at no serious cost cyber-meddle with the U.S. itself. With just three weeks left in office, Obama is flat out of time to remedy his eight-years of failure to contain Russia. But Obama does have time, if he harps chiefly on Russian hacking, to smear doubts across the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

The WPEB wonders if Trump’s dismissal is from a lack of experience. What of the guy who’s been president since 2009, and has the above track record? They even write

Mr. Trump has been frank about his desire to improve relations with Russia, but he seems blissfully untroubled by the reasons for the deterioration in relations, including Russia’s instigation of an armed uprising in Ukraine, its seizure of Crimea, its efforts to divide Europe and the crushing of democracy and human rights at home.

Who was president while that occurred?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.