You won’t believe who has their dirty money in Facebook’s “Fake News” censorship program

This is very bad news for bloggers and for freedom of speech. I have been worried about Facebook for some time as I keep hearing scuttlebutt that they are going to weed out fake news. But who decides what is fake? It smacks of censorship and sure enough, that is what is coming. It has already started in Germany. Correctiv is a supposed ‘fake news’ censor that is working with Facebook in Germany. The problem is, it is funded by groups directly linked to that old spider, George Soros and it is staffed by devout leftists. I have sincere doubts they will remain unbiased and objective.

Germany is a testing ground for this. I am positive that this same service will be applied here in the US with a chilling effect on news and the free flow of information. Leftist journalists comprise the ranks of Correctiv. Maybe not so ironically, it is leftist journalists in the first place that promote fake news. €114,000 has been donated by the Dutch organization The Adessium Foundation which works on climate change and environmental issues and is openly funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. Soros’ Open Society Foundation has also given €26,884 directly to Correctiv. He’s managed to get his corrupt mitts on Facebook, so he can manage news and information. If that becomes the case in the US, Facebook will fall.

From Breitbart:

Correctiv, the allegedly non-partisan “fake news” censor working with Facebook in Germany is funded by groups linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros and the establishment media. A new investigative report from anti-mass migration NGO Einprozent has revealed who is behind the new organization employed by Facebook to report and censor what they consider to be “fake news.” According to the NGO, Correctiv is largely staffed and funded by those who were formerly establishment journalists, many of them writing for left-leaning publications. They say that the top donor to Correctiv is the Brost Foundation, set up by the former head of the publishing company FUNKE Media Group, Erich Brost. The foundation has given €925,000 to get Correctiv off the ground. Mr. Brost is also the former employer of Collectiv’s CEO, David Schraven, who worked as a leading researcher for Funke group until 2014 and previously worked at the far-left paper Die Tageszeitung or TAZ. The chief editor of Correctiv, Markus Grill, meanwhile has worked for both the left-wing magazine Stern, which last April associated anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany supporters with Nazis, and magazine Der Spiegel which has run a series of covers and articles directed against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soros and his foundations have been linked to the funding of pro-refugee campaigns that are advocating for Somali refugees to be brought in. He has also tried influencing elections in a number of European countries, pushing for open borders and globalization. He wants to throttle the type of populism found in Brexit and Donald Trump’s administration.

The two men in charge of Correctiv make great money… they are paid very well. According to the report, David Schraven earns in excess of 9,000 euros a month and Markus Grill earns over 7,000 per month, salaries far larger than that commanded by average German journalists. You can see the enticement to do Soros’ bidding at play here. Correctiv released a report in January on ‘alternative media’. Every one of them was on the right. So much for being independent and unbiased.

The German government is also going back to their old ways and cracking down on what they regard as ‘fake news’. They have set up what Interior Minister Thomas De Maiziere has called a “defence centre against disinformation.” Many have criticized the move and likened the center to an Orwellian Ministry of Truth. Next stop… the US.