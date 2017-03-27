WOW: Look at Who NBC Just Hired as a Political Analyst….

That sure didn’t take long, now did it? Former spokeshole for the Obama administration, Josh Earnest, has just signed a nice fat contract with NBC and MSNBC as a political analyst. Another excellent reason to not watch them or take them seriously. I’m not shocked by this development… it was a foregone conclusion that Earnest would go to one of the lamestream media outlets to bloviate. I halfway expected that it would be Michelle Obama, which would have probably made me swear in new and improved ways.

Josh Earnest will no doubt make a crappy political analyst. He was a crappy press secretary, so… Earnest, a Kansas City native, served as White House press secretary from 2014 to 2017. He was the final one for Barack Obama. Axios obtained an internal memo from NBC New President Noah Oppenheim and MSNBC President Phil Griffin announcing the hire.

From the Washington Examiner:

Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest is joining NBC News as a political analyst, according to a report. In his role, Earnest, who served as a top spokesman in the Obama administration, would provide commentary on NBC as well as MSNBC. The news was reported Monday by the website Axios. “With his wealth of experience and insight, Josh will be a great addition to our roster of contributors and will be an asset for our two networks as we continue to cover the White House, Congress and politics beyond the Beltway,” MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in an internal memo, according to the report.

Josh graduated from Rice University with a degree in political science and policy studies. And somehow this makes him qualified. Earnest, 42, stopped by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday to announce his new job. Earnest is not alone… he is just one more in a succession of press secretaries to join media outlets as a so-called ‘analyst’. Two of Obama’s former press secretaries, Jay Carney and Robert Gibbs, were hired by CNN and MSNBC, respectively, after leaving the White House.

Ari Fleischer, who worked in the George W. Bush administration from 2001 to 2003, became a CNN contributor from 2011 to 2013. Tony Snow, who was a Fox News host before serving under Bush in 2006, then went to CNN after his tenure in government. He unfortunately passed away in 2008. Dana Perino, another former Bush press secretary, later signed with Fox News and is currently a co-host for “The Five.”

You know, I don’t tune into news to hear some former press secretary impart his or her genius on politics. That’s why I have gone more and more to the Internet. Where at least I can be entertained while I’m lied to.