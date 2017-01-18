On-AIR Confrontation Between Tucker Carlson And Trump Hater Gets HEATED – Then Comes Confession

Tucker Carlson has become famous for confronting liberal morons on air. But his latest confrontation may be the most epic one yet. This time, he exposed a scammer group claiming to be able to pay protesters for protesting the Trump administration.

Carlson’s guest was Dom Tullipso, an anti-Trump activist who says he will be paying people $2,500 a month to protest. Tullipso’s group, called “Demand Protest”, says “When your strategy demands paid protest, we organize and bring it to life.” He said that his group would be protesting the inauguration this weekend. But Carlson saw right through that.

“This is a sham, your company isn’t real, your website is fake, the claims you have made are lies, this is a hoax,” Carlson said. “Let me start at the beginning, however, with your name, Dom Tullipso, which is not your real name. It’s a fake name, we ran you through law enforcement-level background checks and that name does not exist. So let’s start out with the truth. Tell me what your real name is.”

Tullipso tried to say that his name was Dominic, and that he didn’t pay protesters $2,500 a month — he paid them more.



Tucker Carlson DESTROYS #DemandProtest Leader Dom Tullipso: You've fooled other news org. You did not fool us.

MUST RT#TuckerCarlsonTonight pic.twitter.com/pBc8AKkEJA — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) January 18, 2017

But things just got weirder and weirder. “We are greatly, greatly supportive of national treasures such as Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Peyton Manning, and we really support their efforts to really get the truth out there, and in the case of the current client we have right now, uh, that client is, um, very interested in releasing the Roswell papers,” Tullipso said.

Presumably, he was referring to Bradley Manning, the traitor, and not Peyton Manning, the quarterback.

Carlson asked Tullipso why he set up the fake website, and questioned whether the entire thing was an attempt to trick the media into covering him. “Be honest. Did you think we were gonna fall for it?” Tucker asked. Tullispo eventually said that he was surprised to be invited onto his show to begin with, and then made the most bizarre statement yet: “We are now supporting Trump in the hope that the Roswell documents from 1947 are finally released and put back into the hands of Fisher Stevens.”

That was one crazy interview.