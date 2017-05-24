BREAKING: Hannity Shocks Fans With MAJOR Announcement [VIDEO]

The unsolved murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich has recently become the focus of attention across the country, thanks to a now-discredited interview from Rod Wheeler on a local Fox News affiliate. Sean Hannity was one of the biggest names to pick up the story and he continued to push the conspiracy theory, even as the supposed “facts” floated by Wheeler fell apart, one by one. Last night, Hannity spoke up about the Rich murder, as well as his future at Fox News — and what he said has a lot of his fans worried.

First, Hannity addressed his coverage of the Seth Rich murder. Rich’s family had pleaded with Hannity to drop the story and Hannity finally acquiesced. “I totally, completely understand how upset and how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death,” Hannity said. “Now, I’ve been communicating with them. I got a very heartfelt note. I also sent them a heartfelt note back. I reached out personally today to Seth’s brother, Aaron. … I’m a father. I don’t think I’d ever recover from losing a child.”

“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, for now, I am not discussing this matter at this time,” he concluded.

The Rich family quickly responded, thanking Hannity for his sensitivity to their pleas.

STATEMENT from Seth Rich family spokesman on Hannity choosing not to discuss story at this time pic.twitter.com/20SBVTiRqT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 24, 2017

But that doesn’t mean he’s giving up his search for “truth.”

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017 Not giving up at all. I'm working harder than ever to get to the truth the family wants and deserves. Stay tuned. https://t.co/dVjWT6PZyh — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

But what about Hannity’s future at Fox News? During his show, Hannity seemed to allude to trouble behind-the-scenes. “I promise that I will continue to tell the truth. As for my future at Fox News, Media Matters is attacking,” he said. “The Left is organizing an advertising boycott. I will continue to do my job to the best of my ability. I serve at the pleasure of Fox News.”

He also seemed to insinuate that he was no longer happy at Fox News, making sure to point out that he was under contract and would be there as long as they wanted him. “As for my job here at the Fox News Channel ― I serve at the pleasure of the Fox News Channel,” he said. “And I’m here to do my job every night ― I’m under contract ― as long as they seem to want me.”

And the left seems to be targeting his advertisers, which ultimately is believed to be the final nail in the coffin for Bill O’Reilly, after O’Reilly faced a sexual harassment scandal. Advertisers quickly dropped O’Reilly’s show and O’Reilly was quickly fired. Hannity appears to be worried that his show may fall victim to the same tactic if advertisers drop him as well, concluding his show by saying, “Hopefully, I will see you again tomorrow night.”

Hannity’s fans, however, responded with supportive hashtags on Twitter, which Hannity made sure to show his appreciation for:

Thank you to all my irredeemable friends!! Very humbling!! pic.twitter.com/RAd3sWFjC8 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

