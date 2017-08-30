BREAKING NEWS: Fox News Makes Huge Announcement About Tomi Lahren

Months after being fired from The Blaze, Tomi Lahren has some big news to share. She’s signed on to Fox News and it looks like she will be working the evening shift, starting with an appearance on Hannity tonight.

Just a few hours ago, Tomi posted this on Facebook:

I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team. This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one. I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you. Thank you for following me on my journey. I assure you, I will always stand up and speak out for our brave service members, our law enforcement community, our veterans and hardworking Americans from coast to coast. The Fox News digital future is bright and I can’t wait to take it to new heights! There is so much more to come and I am blessed to partner with Fox News on this next adventure. I’ll see you on “Hannity” tonight at 10pmET with more! It’s a good day. #TeamTomi

Fox News’ ratings are dropping below MSNBC, and this must be their newest tactic to attract an audience. Conservatives generally have to rely on talk radio and the internet for commentary that isn’t going to insult them, but Fox remains the only conservative-friendly televised source. But, as more and more conservatives cut the cable chord, Fox needs to adjust.

But, as pointed out on The Young Cons, the 25-year-old Tomi angered many conservatives by calling herself pro-choice during an appearance on The View, a stance which ultimately contributed to her being fired from Glenn Beck’s outlet, The Blaze. Before hosting on The Blaze, she hosted another show on One America News Network.

I hope it works out for the sake of Fox, but I’m a bit tired by hosts who have never held any job titles before graduating into political commentary, even if they do tend to have several writings and researchers providing all their material.