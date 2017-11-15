BREAKING: Sad Announcement About Charles Krauthammer

Krauthammer started his letter by thanking everyone for their “cards, letters and good wishes.”

The Fox News host has been missing from the station for weeks now without any explanation, but Charles Krauthammer, 67, has finally come out to comment on his condition. In 1971, Krauthammer was paralyzed in an accident and has been a wheelchair user since the age of 22.

Now, in a new letter, the commentator is saying that he has spent the last 12 weeks recovering from a major surgery, and has left the ICU to be placed in an “advanced rehab facility to regain [his] strength and stamina.” He said that with the support of his family, friends and viewers he is sustained on the long road to recovery.

“In the immortal words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, I’ll be back.”

Other than that, there are very few other details left for viewers. Bret Baier on Fox News had mentioned Krauthammer’s absence in the past without giving any real details.

In 2014, back before the Black Lives Matter movement, Krauthammer gave an opinion with Fox that there is no such thing as a war on young black men by the police, but rather it’s the other way around, pointing out that a police officer is killed in the line of duty every 53 hours.

While Obama was still the President, Krauthammer said that he “dithers too much” and went after his inability to make decisions, saying that while the President was on vacation, his White House officials were using words like “stall, contain, degrade, defeat and destroy” in terms of discussing the fate of the Islamic State. He pointed out that all of those words mean very different things and that it either means the Administration was fighting some kind of inner turmoil or simply “utter confusion.”

We said at the time that it reinforces that Obama enjoyed being the President so long as he didn’t have to actually do anything that a President ought to do.

In 2015, Krauthammer earned the ire of Donald Trump by mentioning a poll that talks about which Republican candidates respondents would never vote for, and on the top of the list was Donald Trump with 59%. Krauthammer’s quote was that the poll was “led by Donald Trump, with a deserved 59%,” where another host, Bret Baier asked “You have to add ‘deserved?'”

Later, Trump hopped on Twitter to register his complaint. The now-President Trump called him a “totally overrated clown” who “pretends to be a smart guy.”

One of the worst and most boring political pundits on television is @krauthammer. A totally overrated clown who speaks without knowing facts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2015

.@krauthammer pretends to be a smart guy, but if you look at his record, he isn't. A dummy who is on too many Fox shows. An overrated clown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2015