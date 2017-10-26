BREAKING: Sexual Harassment Scandal Rocks MSNBC

Ladies and gentleman, I’m shocked to bring you the news that racist tone-deaf Democrats working in the main stream media are next on the chopping block of the recent purge of sexual predators.

Journalist and author Mark Halperin was removed from his role at MSNBC after a new report came up stating that he had sexually harassed five different women during his time working for ABC news.

The women who have come forward worked with Halperin back when he was the political director at ABC in the early years of the 2000s, and they have told CNN that Halperin had propositioned and inappropriately touched the women in question. Three of the women said that Halperin had “pressed up against them” while sporting an erection. At the time, the women did not speak to ABC’s human resources, and they are all agreeing to speak with CNN provided they are given anonymity.

And Mark isn’t arguing it.

"[When I worked with ABC], I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and apologize."

And due to the current circumstances (that is, due to the fact that his female underlings are going public about basically getting dry humped at work) he will “take a step back from my day-to-day work” while he deals with the situation.

Mark, 52, currently lives with his girlfriend Karen Avrich in New York City. In January of this year, Karen gave birth to their first child.

MSNBC has released a statement saying that they find the story “and the allegations very troubling” before stating that Mark will be “leaving his role as contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood.”

We’ve written up Mark Halperin before. In the spring, HBO announced that they would be producing a movie or miniseries about the election based on a book written by both Halperin and John Heilemann.

Two years ago, he gave a bizarre interview to Ted Cruz asking him about his Cuban heritage. At the time we asked our readers to imagine what the blowback would be if an interview asked Barack Obama what his favorite traditional black foods are, or who his favorite black performing artist was — but those were the kind of questions Halperin brought to Ted Cruz. Myself, I would’ve asked Cruz about the rumor that he’s really the Zodiac Killer, but instead Halperin was asking Ted Cruz to speak en español to his “colleague Senator Sanders.”