CNN Promotes Cockroach Milk as Human Food

When it isn’t coercing people with doxing threats, exhorting Americans to “resist” their recently elected leaders, or staging phony Muslims against ISIS rallies, CNN is trying to persuade us to drink cockroach milk:

Chock full of protein, the insect milk may someday be transformed into a food supplement worthy of human consumption, new research indicates. Scientists have found that the Pacific Beetle Cockroach feeds its bug babies a formula which is remarkably rich in protein, fat and sugar.

Trying to get us to give up a normal human diet in favor of eating bugs is a favorite theme of liberal social engineers.

How could anyone who wants you to drink cockroach secretions mean you well? That alone is reason enough not to trust the lefties at CNN.

The milk cows of our moonbat future.

On a tip from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.