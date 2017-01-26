CNN Tricked Readers About Trump’s Crowd Size, This HARD Evidence Reveals the TRUTH

There has been an ongoing back-and-forth between the media and the Trump administration regarding the size of the crowds at Trump’s inauguration. CNN in particular has been leading the charge, claiming that Trump’s crowds were significantly smaller than those at Barack Obama’s inauguration. But is there more to the story?

It has been claimed that Obama had 1.8 million people at his inauguration. But Fast Company, a research company that specializes in measuring crowds, is skeptical. They claim that a crowd of that size, with that many people, would have extended all the way to the Potomac River. Was the crowd size at the Obama inauguration exaggerated?

The side-by-side picture CNN has used to show the contrast between Trump’s inauguration and Obama’s is also being called misleading; it allegedly shows the crowd while Obama was speaking, compared to the crowd approximately three hours before Trump spoke.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Fast Company says that satellite data shows that Obama’s crowd was much less than the 1.8 million people claimed; it was allegedly only around 800,000 people. This is also much closer to the crowd that Trump drew in, with the U.S. Armed Forces Joint Task Force estimating around 800,000 people as well. An interactive photo posted by CNN shows a crowd that appears much larger.

Obama also enjoyed better weather for his inauguration than Trump did, which likely affected crowd size — it was bright and sunny when he was sworn in, while Trump had cloudy, overcast weather. Trump’s inauguration was also stricken with violent protests, likely scaring away potential supporters.

Regardless of whose crowd was bigger, it’s time to put this debate to rest. It doesn’t matter who had the bigger crowd, and frankly, it makes the Trump administration look petty and thin-skinned to keep complaining about it. It’s time for them to let it go, and worry about the things that actually matter.