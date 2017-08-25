CNN: Trump Voters Are White Supremacists ‘by Default’

CNN doesn’t just think you’re a white supremacist. They’re telling you right to your face.

In an article by John Blake entitled ‘White supremacists by default’: How ordinary people made Charlottesville possible, the author says:

It’s easy to focus on the angry white men in paramilitary gear who looked like they were mobilizing for a race war in the Virginia college town. But it’s the ordinary people — the voters who elected a reality TV star with a record of making racially insensitive comments, the people who move out of the neighborhood when people of color move in, the family members who ignore a relative’s anti-Semitism — who give these type of men room to operate, they say.

I counted, and this article uses the word “white” FORTY-THREE TIMES. But he’s not trying to race hustle or anything, he’s just telling us the cold hard truth.

The Daily Caller breaks the long article down further:

CNN used the voices of a few professors and activists to assert anyone who voted for President Donald Trump is a white supremacist in a news report Wednesday, and to blame these "ordinary" people for the violence in Charlottesville. Trump voters helped advance white supremacy by giving them room to operate, CNN reported based on the assertions of others…

CNN’s Blake interviewed a Fordham University professor named Mark Naison, who is clearly a moderate and level headed thinker.

“We are a country with a few million passionate white supremacists — and tens of millions of white supremacists by default,” Naison told CNN. He’s a political activist and history professor. He compared all Trump voters to “nice people” who facilitated the horrific violence of the Holocaust and the genocide in Rwanda by looking the other way.

Ugh, you stupid Trump voters. Today you’re wearing a MAGA hat and tomorrow you’ll be out lynching black people in the streets.

It’s infuriating that CNN is calling this news but at the same time it’s hilarious to think that these lefty nutbars are still living in the waking nightmare of a Trump presidency.

