KARMA! CNN Gets BANNED – Their Fakes News Habit Has Caught Up Them!

CNN has been stuck in a feud with Donald Trump that shows no signs of abating. And while the two continue to trade barbs back and forth, one organization has decided to put an end to it… by banning CNN.

In Indiana, the Valparaiso Family YMCA has announced that CNN will no longer be allowed in their workout rooms. The news came down just two days after Trump, who had not yet been sworn in as president, lambasted a CNN reporter, Jim Acosta, during a press conference and refused to answer his question.

“No, not you, your organization is terrible. Quiet. Quiet,” Trump said. “Don’t be rude. Don’t be rude. Don’t. Be. Rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.” For the Valparaiso Family YMCA, that was enough: they released a statement saying CNN, and all other national news outlets, would no longer be allowed.

“In order to eliminate perceived political bias associated with national news outlets, the Valparaiso Family YMCA will only be showing local news channels in the future,” the statement read.

Some members were not happy about the decision. “To me, it’s blatant censorship that I find very surprising,” Greg Quartucci. “The timing of this was very peculiar because I think it was basically a day or two after Mr. Trump claimed that CNN was fake news… I think they switched to the cooking channel.” Liberal news outlets, like the Chicago Tribune, also complained.

But ultimately, this YMCA is a private business that can choose to air whatever TV channels they want. It’s not censorship for a private business to refuse to air CNN — plus, they also aren’t airing any other national news outlets, like Fox News or MSNBC. So it’s not an issue of having something out for CNN.

CNN is the country’s least trusted news network. If anyone caused this, it’s the irresponsible national media for being completely unwilling to drop their liberal bias.