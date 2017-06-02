KARMA!!! CNN Misspells ‘Chief’ While RIPPING At Trump For Using “Covfefe” On LIVE TV!

This is too good.

On the Reddit forum The_Donald, the busiest pro-Trump site on the web and one of the most popular pages on Reddit, one user who was watching CNN noticed a fantastic mistake.

As CNN cohosts all discussed Trump’s now famous “covfefe” typo tweet, the scrolling news ticker just below included its own mistake.

As yes, the CHEIF political analyst.

Not CHIEF, but rather CHEIF.

This ticked on by while the heads up top were discussing that stupid President Trump with his stupid spelling errors.

The_Donald previously “discovered” that “covfefe” is Arabic for “I will stand up.”

Here’s the transcript, as posted by Breitbart:

COOPER: Gloria, I mean a lot of people have been enjoying certainly all day on this year. You were reporting yesterday it was interesting though that Pres. Trump based on sources you talked to people who talked to the president say that he’s just kind of angry, not trusting people around him, not happy with much of anyone around him. Does this tweet figure into that the? GLORIA BORGER, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, it kind of does, Anderson. I mean imagine him home alone at the White House, it’s a midnight, and he’s tweeting about his negative press coverage. And, clearly, he’s something that he is obsessing about constantly, and even at midnight, and he is — and then, I don’t know why he ended the tweet with covfefe, but he gave up essentially. But you can imagine him being alone and mad and feeling as nobody to talk to when he has to do his own press. And so he started but then he stopped in the middle of it.