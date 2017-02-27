Liberals Get BAD NEWS After a Full Night of Trashing Trump

The media has delighted in attacking Donald Trump throughout the election, and didn’t let up at all after the inauguration. For his part, Trump has given it right back to them, creating a contentious relationship between the media and the administration. A few days ago, the negativity reached peak level when Donald Trump refused to allow certain mainstream media outlets to attend a press conference. And now he’s just added insult to their injury.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave a press conference, and banned outlets like CNN, the New York Times, Politico, and Buzzfeed from attending. This caused no shortage of angst in the media, but Trump was only getting started.

The very next day, he had another bombshell announcement to drop:

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

This was a huge break from tradition. The White House Press Correspondents’ Dinner has gone on since 1921, and the only president to not attend was Ronald Reagan… and that was because he had just been shot, and was still recovering. Trump’s refusal to attend is truly unprecedented.

Americans are fairly divided when it comes to the media. Over half of all Americans believe the media is too critical of Trump, but 41% think coverage has been fair. Only 6% say the media hasn’t been critical enough. 53% think that the media has exaggerated issues within the Trump administration, while 45% disagree. Among Fox News viewers, however, a full 79% believe that issues are being exaggerated by the media because “they are uncomfortable and threatened by the kind of change that Trump represents.” But it’s not just conservative Fox News fans, though; even MSNBC has 40% of their audience believing that problems are being overstated.

Trust in the media is also the lowest it has ever been, the lowest in Gallup polling history. Only 32% of Americans say they have a high level of trust in the media. With that in mind, it’s really no wonder that Trump — and his followers — are shunning the liberal mainstream media.