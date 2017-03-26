MAJOR SHAKEUP at TheBlaze: Tomi Lahren is OUT

The Blaze has finally made the decision to give Tomi Lahren the boot.

After being suspended following her shocking pro-choice comments on The View, Lahren has been axed. There are some who say that this wasn’t just a result of her progressive position on abortion, but was coupled with some behind-the-scenes issues as well.

From Red State:

Last week, there was heated controversy, after Beck suspended on-air personality, Tomi Lahren, after she appeared on “The View” and not only announced that she was pro-choice, but that conservatives who supported the pro-life cause were “hypocrites.”

The problem with Lahren had been brewing for some time, however, with some saying she was difficult to work with, making irrational demands of staff, and showing a general disregard for those around her.

The bigger problem is that she was thrust into the spotlight based on her millennial appeal, rather than any actual life experience or mooring in principle.

She referred to herself as libertarian, a conservative, and a “constitutional,” so basically, anything that sounded cool as a combo, even if it made no sense.

Youth and cutesy shtick will only take you so far. At some point, you have to prove yourself grounded, reasoned, and with a basic, working knowledge of where you stand.

Lahren is all over the map, declaring that the government “get out of her body” when it comes to the life of unborn children, and it took her to a place her employer, Glenn Beck, was not willing to follow.

An article with Page Six is reporting today that the suspension, which was at first said to be for a week, is now for good.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” one Beck insider told me.

“He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country,” the Beck associate told me. “He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”