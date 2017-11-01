Maxine Waters Just Named ‘Woman Of The Year’ – Yes, Really

Maxine Waters is Glamour Magazine’s next Woman of the Year.

Woman of the Year. You know, the same award that was given to Bruce Caitlyn back in 2015?

Truly, these are the best women the country has to offer. A transgender athlete half a step away from the Kardashian family, and Maxine Waters, who has been screeching for the end of Donald Trump since before he headed to office. Truly, Caitlyn and Maxine are what we want our daughters to grow up to be.

Right now, Maxine Waters is gearing up to defend her Congressional seat in California, which Glamour mag praises as “progressive politics.”

“When legislators propose policy that would turn back the clock on civil rights, dash progression on reproductive legislation, or take affordable housing away? There’s Waters, speaking truth to power.”

Recently, Maxine appeared at a gala to raise funds for gay and lesbian youth services in New York, where she used part of her speech to say that the energy of the crowd would will be “take Trump out tonight” which sounds just threatening enough that if anyone who wasn’t a big wig in the Democrat party had said it, they’d be getting a visit from a three-letter organization.

And while presenting at a “woman’s conference” a few days ago she started a chant throughout the room, saying “Impeach 45!” I suppose that means she’s finally accepted that Trump won the White House fair and square and the only way to get rid of him now would be to attempt impeachment. She got on to the subject of Trump by talking about the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein. Why she picked Trump of all people out of the air instead of Bill Clinton is beyond me.

When to Bruce Caitlyn Jenner received the award, one man decided to return the Woman of the Year award given to his wife, a female police officer who died on 9/11 while helping to evacuate people from the second Tower. Her husband, 53 at the time of the Jenner award, was furious, and had FedExed the 2001 Award given to his wife back to the magazine and included a letter detailing why giving the award to a transgender woman was an insult. He wrote:

“At a time when we have women in the armed forces fighting and dying for our country, heroic doctors fighting deadly diseases, women police officers and firefighters putting their lives on the line for total strangers, brave women overcoming life threatening diseases. Is this the best you could do?”