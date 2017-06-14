Media QUICK To Gleefully Report NBA Champs BOYCOTTING Trump- Then It Backfires
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals on Monday, and yesterday Twitter exploded with the fake news that the Warriors would be skipping the traditional White House visit, despite no basis in fact.
On the media side, a CNBC reporter was the first to post the “news.”
101 Things All Young Adults Should Know
by Sir John Hawkins
John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters.Buy Now
In an archived version of the tweet from the early hours of June 13th (now deleted), posted to the @ReformedBroker account, run by Josh Brown of CNBC’s The Halftime Report, stated:
NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports.
just repeated a few other verified users on twitter who had said it early this morning. I have no idea if its true, hence “per reports”
The Golden State Warriors say they have not yet been invited to the White House for the visit that honors sports champions.
“Today is about celebrating our championship. We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions, when and if necessary,” the team said in a statement.
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Margaret M.
Internet Specialist at Warfare Media.