Meet the Fashion Police

When Melania Trump started off for Texas wearing high-heeled shoes, she was ridiculed by the fashion police at Vogue:

Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One wearing a pair of towering pointy-toed snakeskin heels better suited to a shopping afternoon on Madison Avenue or a girls’ luncheon at La Grenouille. While the nation is riveted by images of thousands of Texans wading with their possessions, their pets, their kids, in chest-high water, desperately seeking refuge; while a government official recommend that those who insist on sheltering in place write their names and social security numbers on their arms, Melania Trump is heading to visit them in footwear that is a challenge to walk in on dry land.

Naturally, Melania Trump wore different shoes after arriving at her destination.

Maybe the author of the hit piece ought to change something too. Meet Lynn Yaeger, Chief of the Moonbat Fashion Police:

Seriously, this woman makes a living passing judgment on other women’s appearance. That about sums up the liberal media establishment.

