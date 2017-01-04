Megyn Kelly Slammed With BRUTAL News Right After Announcing She’s Leaving Fox

Megyn Kelly Slammed With BRUTAL News Right After Announcing She’s Leaving Fox
The speculation is over: Megyn Kelly is officially leaving Fox News. Kelly chose to leave Fox for NBC, where she will be given a new daytime show, a Sunday evening magazine-style show, as well as breaking news and political coverage. Kelly, one of Fox News’ biggest stars, is rumored to have turned down a $20 million contract with Fox to go to NBC. So what do Fox News viewers think of the move?

The reaction on social media was swift and very vocal. Kelly herself posted on Facebook, with a statement thanking her colleagues at Fox:

Some applauded the decision, but others — mostly Trump fans — slammed her for it. “You betrayed your viewers. You disrespected our President-elect. Worst of all, you misrepresented who you really were all these years. With all of the energy I can muster, good riddance. You deserve a second rate news program,” wrote Brandon Stanley. Another commenter, Sharlene Basch, wrote, “I liked you when you were first on FNC. Then, you got too big for your britches and I only watched you occasionally. FNC has many very qualified people to take your place so, your leaving will not be a loss to FNC. I never watch NBC, ever, so, you are lost and gone forever to me !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kelly also posted on Twitter:


And there were rude responses there, also mostly from Trump fans:


Liberals aren’t happy about the move, either:


Others, however, applauded Kelly and said they would follow her to NBC.


For their part, NBC seems thrilled to have acquired one of the biggest names in cable news. “Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

