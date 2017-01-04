Megyn Kelly Slammed With BRUTAL News Right After Announcing She’s Leaving Fox

The speculation is over: Megyn Kelly is officially leaving Fox News. Kelly chose to leave Fox for NBC, where she will be given a new daytime show, a Sunday evening magazine-style show, as well as breaking news and political coverage. Kelly, one of Fox News’ biggest stars, is rumored to have turned down a $20 million contract with Fox to go to NBC. So what do Fox News viewers think of the move?

The reaction on social media was swift and very vocal. Kelly herself posted on Facebook, with a statement thanking her colleagues at Fox:

Some applauded the decision, but others — mostly Trump fans — slammed her for it. “You betrayed your viewers. You disrespected our President-elect. Worst of all, you misrepresented who you really were all these years. With all of the energy I can muster, good riddance. You deserve a second rate news program,” wrote Brandon Stanley. Another commenter, Sharlene Basch, wrote, “I liked you when you were first on FNC. Then, you got too big for your britches and I only watched you occasionally. FNC has many very qualified people to take your place so, your leaving will not be a loss to FNC. I never watch NBC, ever, so, you are lost and gone forever to me !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kelly also posted on Twitter:



An ending, and a new beginning… pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

And there were rude responses there, also mostly from Trump fans:



@megynkelly This is a great day for all Megyn. You're at a Liberal news station and we no longer have to hear your anti-Trump crap on Fox. — Deplorable EdWortham (@EdWorthy10) January 3, 2017 @megynkelly I used to think you were great, but then your ego grew enormously, you stopped respecting guest & were condescending and rude. — Laura 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇱 (@horserider2244) January 3, 2017 @megynkelly Thank you for leaving @FoxNews ! You will not be missed! You are going where you belong- liberal #fakenews outlet! Congrats! — SARAH (@slafontaine1982) January 3, 2017

Liberals aren’t happy about the move, either:



Is Megyn Kelly going to be less of a racist on NBC? — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 3, 2017 I wonder if Megyn Kelly will bring her obsession with the New Black Panthers and the "real racism" to NBC News? — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) January 3, 2017

Others, however, applauded Kelly and said they would follow her to NBC.



@megynkelly good luck Megyn, you were probably the only person in the media (or politics for that matter) to land any punches on Trump — Ken Mc Fadden (@unspeakable28) January 3, 2017 @megynkelly Thank you for the great years! Looking forward to watching you on NBC! — Chris Campanelli (@ChrisCamps76) January 3, 2017

For their part, NBC seems thrilled to have acquired one of the biggest names in cable news. “Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”