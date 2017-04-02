Pirro Shreds DNC Chairman Tom Perez For Questioning President Trump’s Legitimacy [VIDEO]

Judge Jeanine Pirro is right on target…again. She called out the new chair of the DNC, Tom Perez, who engaged in an unhinged rant against the President and accused him of being illegitimate and a bully. Of course, it’s the Left that bullies people. When they don’t get their way, they riot, vandalize, attack, beat up and scream at others. Who’s the bully now?

The video below is excellent as Judge Jeanine pretty much runs through the entire gamut of Liberal lunacy and how they have absolutely no room to be making any accusations about others. Time to grow up Democrats. You lost the election because America is tired of your petulant whining and your immature and bitter attacks on American values.

We have a President who is actually striving to keep his campaign promises and making great changes for this nation. And that’s hope and change we can all celebrate.

See video below.

