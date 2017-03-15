Rachel Maddow’s Plan to Release Trump’s Tax Returns Just Backfired BIG TIME!

During the election, there was a lot of scandal over Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. While it’s not required by law, traditionally every presidential candidate has released their tax returns for decades. So when MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced that she had a copy of Trump’s 2005 returns, she thought she had a huge scoop. She was wrong.

Tuesday night, Maddow tweeted out that she had the tax returns, most likely to drum up anticipation for her show:



BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Trump scooped her scoop, though, by releasing the tax returns himself before her show aired. And regardless of where people got their information, the verdict was almost universally clear: this was a bunch of nothing. The return showed that Trump reported $150 million in income, and paid $38 million in taxes.

And Maddow has been getting slammed for it.

The hits just kept coming and coming:

Ouch. That did not go the way Maddow wanted it to go.

Although, really, once she saw the tax return itself, what did she think would happen?