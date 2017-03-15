Rachel Maddow’s Plan to Release Trump’s Tax Returns Just Backfired BIG TIME!
During the election, there was a lot of scandal over Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. While it’s not required by law, traditionally every presidential candidate has released their tax returns for decades. So when MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced that she had a copy of Trump’s 2005 returns, she thought she had a huge scoop. She was wrong.
Tuesday night, Maddow tweeted out that she had the tax returns, most likely to drum up anticipation for her show:
BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.
(Seriously).
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
Trump scooped her scoop, though, by releasing the tax returns himself before her show aired. And regardless of where people got their information, the verdict was almost universally clear: this was a bunch of nothing. The return showed that Trump reported $150 million in income, and paid $38 million in taxes.
And Maddow has been getting slammed for it.
Thank you Rachel Maddow for proving to your #Trump hating followers how successful @realDonaldTrump is & that he paid $40mm in taxes! #Taxes
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2017
Imagine Geraldo's regret when he opened Al Capone's vault to find Rachel Maddow's report on Trump's taxes. pic.twitter.com/RH3FRZtV66
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 15, 2017
Congrats Rachel Maddow, you've officially eclipsed Geraldo Rivera in most embarrassing TV moment. Worse than Al Capone's vault. #NotMyPress pic.twitter.com/wILkDfc5Nm
— كافرة ♠ R1es ♠ ༒ (@midnightride20) March 15, 2017
Geraldo called, and has invited Rachel Maddow to join him from Al Capone's secret vault for her next show.
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 15, 2017
ICYMI: A visual synopsis of Rachel Maddow's Trump tax scoop tonight… pic.twitter.com/h13vNMPtW9
— Kyle Becker (@ijrviraleditor) March 15, 2017
The hits just kept coming and coming:
Rachel Maddow right now. #TRUMPSTAXES #msnbc #trumpstaxreturns #trump pic.twitter.com/jnRDO2CRw2
— Kenneth Yovano (@YeahKenny) March 15, 2017
Trump just played Rachel Maddow so hard. Textbook
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 15, 2017
Help! Rachel Maddow's career has fallen and it can't get up!
— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) March 15, 2017
Rachel Maddow tonight. pic.twitter.com/zxLyJjzN4n
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 15, 2017
BREAKING: Rachel Maddow breaks Guinness Book record for longest-ever non-story told to a horrified cable news audience.
— Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) March 15, 2017
Rachel Maddow's next big TV spectacular will be Donald Trumps 1997 dental records. #TrumpTaxReturn
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) March 15, 2017
Effective tax rates in 2005:
Trump: 25%
Obama: 19.5%
Sanders: 13.5%
Thanks Rachel Maddow for commitin' a felony for this info. Merica.
— Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) March 15, 2017
Ouch. That did not go the way Maddow wanted it to go.
Although, really, once she saw the tax return itself, what did she think would happen?
Cassy Fiano