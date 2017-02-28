Smug Bill Nye Appears on Tucker Carlson’s Show… REGRETS IT IMMEDIATELY!

Anyone who grew up in the 80s remembers Bill Nye the Science Guy. Those fond memories have been all but destroyed in recent years, as Nye drank from the liberal Kool-Aid and has made sure to let everyone know it at every opportunity. He’s become hungry not only for fame, but for liberal praise. Unfortunately, he made a big mistake by going on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Carlson and Nye met to discuss the issue of climate change, the denial of which is a “mental health problem” according to Nye. So this was a confrontation that was bound to be explosive right from the start.

The conversation started with Carlson challenging Nye on whether or not climate change is really “settled science”. “To what degree is climate changed caused by human activity?” Carlson asked. “Is it a hundred percent caused by human activity, is it 74.3%? It’s ‘settled science,’ please tell us to what degree human activity is responsible.” Nye first tried to dodge the question.

“So the word ‘degree’ is a word that you chose,” Nye responded. “But the speed that climate change is happening is caused by humans. Instead of happening on time-scales of millions of years, or let’s say, fifteen thousand years, it’s happening on a time-scale of decades, and now years.” But Carlson refused to let him get off that easy. “To what extent is human activity responsible for speeding that up?” he repeated. “A hundred percent!” Nye answered. “If that’s the number you want. Humans are causing it to happen catastrophically fast.”

Carlson wasn’t ready to let it go yet though. “OK so at what rate would it have changed without human activity?” he asked, and then noted Nye’s dismissive attitude. “You look annoyed that I’m asking these questions, but they’re very basic questions. They’re not denial.”

“OK, so, basically, the cycles of climate change,” Nye said. “The last ice age we had was tens of thousands of years ago. So, uh, bear in mind that in ancient dinosaur days there was more carbon monoxide, the world was warmer than it is now, there was an inland sea in what is now Wyoming. I understand you have a member of Congress from Colorado used to be underwater and you can go to Dinosaur National Monument to see it, but that was millions of years ago.”

“That was the ice age,” Nye continued. “The rate, the rate is the problem. Now here’s the thing – half of the people in the world live on sea coasts. As we get the ocean a little bit warmer, the ocean is going to expand, and people on the sea coast are going to be displaced.”

“OK, but you’re changing,” Carlson interrupted. “You’re not answering my question.” Nye responded, “Yes I am, I’m talking about the speed of the climate change.” The two bantered back and forth for a minute, bickering over each other, before Carlson took charge again. “I’m asking you a simple question,” Carlson said. “And because the science is settled, I hope you can answer it in simple terms, which is, without human activity would it have taken for us to reach this level of warmth in our climate.” And then Nye dropped a bombshell.

“Ah, it’s not clear that it would have happened,” he answered. “In other words, humans have changed the climate so drastically that we almost certainly avoided another ice age. There would have been another ice age – ain’t gonna happen. Because of you and me.” Then Carlson really got serious with Nye. “Look, here’s the point, that I hope our viewers can understand. I’m not in any way denying that the climate is changing, I’m utterly open to the possibility that the changes are caused by man’s activity,” he explained. “I’m merely calling into question your claim that all of this is settled. That we know precisely what is happening, and why, and anybody who asks pointed questions about is a denier and should be imprisoned or shouted off the stage.”

Nye tried to deny that he said that climate change is settled science, but Carlson was ready for him there, too. “Would you like me to read your quote that people who disagree with you ought to potentially go to jail?” Carlson said. “You said that, and I’m just saying actual skepticism baked into science. Should we be encouraging people to ask honest questions which I am doing, and you don’t seem to have the answers to those questions.”

Ouch.

Carlson ended the discussion by telling Nye that he wasn’t actually a scientist, and didn’t have the answers to all of the questions surrounding climate change.

That one’s going to hurt for a while.