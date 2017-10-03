UPDATE! Remember CBS Exec With No Sympathy For Vegas Victims Because Their Republicans? FIRED!

Only a few hours after her hateful remarks on Facebook, CBS has announced that they’ve cut ties with one of their top lawyers over her comments about how the people murdered outside of the Mandalay Bay resort were probably Republican.

On Facebook, Hayley Geftman-Gold posted that she was “not even sympathetic” to the victims of the shooting that occurred late on Sunday, October 1st on the Las Vegas Strip because “country music fans often are Republican.” The crowd that suffered casualties and deaths were all attending a country music concert.

After being fired, Geftman-Gold released an apology (emphasis mine):

“Earlier today I posted an indefensible post in a Facebook discussion thread concerning the tragic Las Vegas shooting, a statement I sincerely regret. I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims. My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family, and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs — this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred.”

Great, another apology without apologizing. She isn’t sorry for what she said, she’s sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock and then she goes on to say that what she said wasn’t even really what she believed. This woman is a lawyer. She knows how to write an apology to make it seem like she’s apologize or retracting her views, but she’s only sorry that she got caught.

CBS has said that Geftman-Gold was only with the company for a year, but she violated company standards and “is no longer an employee of CBS.”

This is the tweet that first brought her comments to a wider audience:

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

This is what she had written:

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs [sic] will ever do the right thing.” “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc [sic] country music fans often are Republican gun toters [sic].”

Geftman-Gold’s attorney, Carrie A. Goldberg said that Geftman-Gold had been “bombarded by online death threats” and begged people to “show more love and support to survivors and loved one” instead of “creating more violence.” Yeah, stop being mean to my client who said she doesn’t care if there are bodies in the street because they’re, ewww, Republicans! Look away, nothing to see here!

SHE'S FIRED: So glad CBS fired Hayley Geftman-Gold, who said she has no sympathy for the Las Vegas victims.#LasVegas #HayleyGeftmanGold — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2017

When we brought this story to light yesterday, we noticed that CBS is obvious in their dismissal and outright hatred of Republicans and the right. When Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in June of this year when a Bernie Bro shooter attacked the GOP congressional baseball team early one morning, CBS anchor Scott Pelley asked whether the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.” You had me at questioning whether it was a foreseeable incident (and yes, it was foreseeable, because security agents were on hand to shut the shooter down before more damage could be done) but wondering out loud if being shot at by a Bernie supporter was self-inflicted shows that Pelley thinks Republicans are so evil and scheming that they ought to understand that they deserve to be shot at for being so evil.