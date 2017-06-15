UPDATE: Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ in Early Talks for REVIVAL!

Last month, ABC made the decision to cancel “Last Man Standing”, the highly-rated comedy show starring Tim Allen. The move was met with immediate criticism, as “Last Man Standing” was ABC’s second-highest rated comedy show, and brought in eight million viewers a week. And already, it appears that “Last Man Standing” may be getting a second chance.

CMT is reportedly considering a revival of the show, although experts warn that it would be a long shot. Bringing the show to CMT would be expensive, and the network would need to find a price point that would work for their budget. It’s also not known what the revival would look like — from a short order to a multi-season run. And while the revival is still just rumored, 20th Century Fox Television has allegedly been placing calls to writers about it.

“Last Man Standing” starred Allen as Mike Baxter, and followed his life and career with his wife and three daughters. It was one of the few conservative-leaning shows on television, and Allen himself is an outspoken conservative. This quickly led to accusations that the cancellation was politically motivated, despite protestations from the network.

“Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said after announcing the network’s new fall line-up. Friday nights would instead be focused on sci-fi and fantasy shows instead. But not many bought the excuse — including Allen himself, it seemed.

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people reacted to the cancellation by signing a petition urging ABC to save the show. CMT already shows reruns of “Last Man Standing”, so it seems that it could be a good fit — and also previously rescued “Nashville” after it was cancelled by ABC. Still, for now, industry experts see this as a long shot.

Do you want to see “Last Man Standing” come back?