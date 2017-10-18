WATCH: John McCain LOSES IT on Fox News Reporter

Fox News’ Peter Doocy found a very sensitive spot on John McCain’s public face.

Today, Doocy asked this question to John McCain:

“Has your relationship with the President frayed to the point that you are not going to support anything that [Trump] … asks [you to do]?

And McCain did not hold back in his answer:

“Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb?”

The camera in the footage below zooms on to McCain’s face, but from what we can see, Peter remains calm despite the fact that a Senator classed him with idiots. Calling a Fox reporter’s question “stupid” and “dumb” is not a good way to stay in the good graces of the only network will who ever give you a fair chance. McCain went on:

Earlier today we reported on McCain’s rising tensions with Trump, where he made a bloated speech and Trump warned that he should “be careful” about his criticisms. Trump said that he was being very nice right now, but in the future he might “fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

McCain ending by again calling Peter’s query a “dumb question.” Forgive me, Senator, but if you’re the kind of person who will take severe offense to a question from a Fox reporter then maybe you’re the kind of person who will take so much offense from Trump’s threat to “fight back” and will hang on to whatever crumbs you can withhold from Trump in an effort to keep him from accomplishing his goals.

McCain has already blocked the Graham-Cassidy bill that would’ve started the process of repealing ObamaCare, which was one of Trump’s major campaign promises. Trump is just trying to get on with his mandate, and old guards like McCain are busy voting against the mandate of the man who changed politics. I’d bet that McCain is still bitter about his presidential loss, and still thinks that despite his rejection by the voters, he still knows what’s best for Americans.

Doocy, the son of a Fox News reporter has made news in the past, when in April of 2008 he asked John McCain about Hillary Clinton’s drinking habits during a college tour held by Chris Matthews. Doocy worked at both the White House and on Capitol Hill and sometimes fills into his father’s seat on Fox & Friends for Steve Doocy.

Here’s the 0:36 second video from Fox News showing McCain’s reaction, caught on camera: