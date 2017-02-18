WATCH As Milo Spars With ‘Real Time’ Panel, With Larry Wilmore Telling Him To ‘F#@K Off’ [VIDEO]

Well, if you love the ‘F’ word, you’ll love this story. Milo Yiannopoulos appeared on ‘Real Time’ with Bill Maher yesterday and it was, I suppose, entertainment. I’m not a big fan of Milo and I am definitely not a fan of Maher. I agree with some of what Milo says and disagree with other stances of his. I find him very hard to watch because he’s soooo flamboyant. Maher and Milo started out by talking about transgenders being allowed into women’s restrooms. Milo is against that as he sees it posing a threat to women and children. I agree and oddly enough, so did Maher. But that’s where things began to blow up.

Maher did stand up for Milo and chastised leftists for drowning out his opinion. Then there’s the panel… comedian Larry Wilmore, former GOP Congressman Jack Kingston and former intel analyst Malcolm Nance of NBC. Everyone was rude right out the gate except Kingston. They discussed transgenders and gay rights. Larry Wilmore was certainly no fan of Milo Yiannopoulos. At one point he told Milo, “You can go f*ck yourself!” And from there, the word was used constantly. You either loved it or hated it… I cringed and was glad it was over.

From Breitbart:

During the Overtime segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” Breitbart Editor Milo also talked with host Bill Maher and his panelists, comedian Larry Wilmore, former GOP Congressman Jack Kingston, and former intel analyst Malcolm Nance of NBC. During the discussion, the panel debated transgender and gay rights, during which Nance asked Milo if he was describing himself when he talked about gay people who are confused about their sexuality. Later, the panel traded barbs about each other and Leslie Jones, with Milo saying that the rest of the panel was stupid, prompting Wilmore to tell him to go f*ck himself, say Milo was “pathetic” and “douchey” and tell Milo to go f*ck himself a second time over Milo’s thoughts on Leslie Jones. Nance also jokingly told Milo to “f*ck off” after he found out Milo wasn’t American, and Milo shot for Kingston to tell him to go f*ck himself.

Milo pointed out that transgenders were “vastly disproportionately involved in sex crime.” I have no idea whether that is true or not. Wilmore went off on Milo over it and the war of words exploded. Milo made remarks against female comedians in his interview and criticized guest Malcolm Nance. This was not a friendly panel and Milo wound up calling all of them stupid. He went after Leslie Jones of Ghostbusters infamy and Lena Dunham. At one point, Maher said to Yiannopoulos, “Some people would say you have incited [violence],” and when his guest responded with “Well, they would be idiots,” he was met with more silence. I don’t think Milo speaking incites violence… I think any excuse will do to riot against someone you don’t agree with.

I understand Milo does what he does for entertainment and some sort of enlightenment, but I don’t think this kind of verbal brawling does us any good in furthering the conservative narrative. Although, Milo is technically not what I would call a conservative, his is a flavor of it. Just one that I don’t particularly find palatable.

WARNING: Foul Language and Content… you’ve now been warned: