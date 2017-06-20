More Bad News for Megyn Kelly Just Weeks After Debut at NBC

Oh boy… this is very bad news for Megyn Kelly. After her disastrous interview with Alex Jones, that any thinking person stayed away from out of respect for the parents of the children who died in Sandy Hook, her numbers didn’t just plummet… they cratered as in nuclear. She lost to reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Let that sink in for a moment. That’s how bad it was. Now, rumor has it that NBC is trying to dump her and convince Fox News to take her back. Wow.

Fox News is saying there is no path for her to come back to the network. She would not be welcome there. Bummer. Looks like Megyn Kelly could soon be homeless, career-wise. Looking for sympathy… nope, fresh out. I’ve had my differences with President Trump, but it looks to me like between Putin and Jones, Kelly was trying to smear the President and get ratings doing it. Just petty. And you don’t make hay for yourself by standing on the dead bodies of children. Just sayin’.

From Breitbart:

Controversy usually creates cash and big ratings—except if you are NBC News’ Megyn Kelly. After Kelly’s controversial and much-hyped interview with Alex Jones tanked by again failing to beat out reruns of 60 Minutes and America’s Funniest Home Videos, New York radio host Mark Simone tweeted on Monday that NBC is trying to unload Kelly and convince Fox News to take her back. But a high-ranking Fox News source told Breitbart News that there is “no way” Kelly could come back to the network. Quite simply, the source told Breitbart News, Kelly “would not be welcomed back.” Inside scoop: NBC now trying to get rid of Megyn Kelly. Even trying to get FOX to buy out her contract and take her back. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 19, 2017 × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Simone also suggested that if Kelly becomes more toxic and her ratings tank even more, “NBC will have to take her off the network,” and “if they are stuck with her, they’ll give her an MSNBC show.” NBC will have to take her off the network – if they are stuck with her, they'll give her an MSNBC show — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 19, 2017 Before she bolted to NBC, Kelly anchored The Kelly File on Fox News. During the 2016 election cycle, Kelly won praise from mainstream media journalists when she tried to undercut Donald Trump during the first Republican presidential debate in August of 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. She also gave “Never Trumpers” a forum on her primetime show to constantly slam Trump throughout the election cycle.

Karma is a b*tch. NBC is saying that if she sinks even lower, they’ll have to take her off the air and gasp!… put her on MSNBC. The horror. And I mean that in every sense of the word. Think about it… Kelly was famous as a news anchor. But she wanted more and therefore decided to pick fights with Trump. Then she took partial credit for getting Ailes dumped as she left. There was doubt there, so I could give her some leeway. But the way she behaved once she landed at NBC… nope. It disgusted me.

NBC invested nearly $20 million a year to bring Kelly to the network and that investment has not paid any dividends at all. Kelly left five times that at Fox News because of her ego. After her interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kelly was mocked for being way out of her league – which she was. In my book, you don’t cuddle with our biggest enemy and he made a fool of her. And when the Huffington Post obtained the full unedited interview in which a “nervous” Kelly lobbed Putin “softballs,” Kelly was subjected to another round of criticism. Again, rightly so.

Alex Jones also made a fool of Kelly and she asked for it. A television executive told CNN over the weekend that NBC’s “fundamental mistake” was thinking that Kelly was actually a “superstar.” According to Breitbart, NBC executives have already reportedly determined that viewers are not going to tune in to Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly just to watch Kelly and are “freaking out” over the “ratings disaster.” You can clock Megyn’s career disaster on an egg timer.