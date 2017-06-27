BAD NEWS For Megyn Kelly – She’s Going Down

Megyn Kelly was one of the biggest stars at Fox News. But after the sexual harassment scandal broke, Kelly — along with numerous other female anchors — came forward to say that they had been victims at the hands of Roger Ailes. Ailes was ousted, but Kelly and several other anchors walked. But was that a bad decision for Kelly?

Kelly left Fox News to take a job at NBC News, where she was given an impressive triple role. She would not only be given her own Sunday night news show, but she would also be anchoring her own daytime show, and participating in the network’s political and major news coverage. Her new salary is also estimated to be between $15 and $20 million, making her one of the highest paid news personalities.

But it appears that the move has not been working out well for Kelly, or for NBC.

Her Sunday night show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly”, has been dropping in the ratings each week, and that trend continued this past weekend again. The show averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49, and 3.4 million viewers. The previous week, the show had a 0.5 rating and 3.6 million viewers.

But it’s not just Kelly’s show that appears to be dropping in ratings. While “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” lost to “60 Minutes”, that show also has been losing viewers. ABC, meanwhile, won Sunday nights with reruns of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.

Fox News also was struggling on Sunday nights; it fell to less than 1 million viewers on Sunday night. It appears that viewers may be fed up with biased news programs in general, and instead are looking for more light-hearted fare, judging by the fact that “America’s Funniest Home Videos” won the night over multiple news programs.

