Twitter Has a FIELD DAY After Megyn Kelly Announces She’s Leaving Fox News

WHOA! The news of Megyn Kelly leaving FOX News Network has hit hard. Shortly after the news went live on Tuesday that Megyn Kelly was leaving FOX network to join NBC news…Twitter went WILD!

Of course as always, people want to voice their opinion and as always…that means Twitter traffic has gotten a massive boost in response.

We wanted to share some of the drama that’s going down in the twitter universe with this news of Megyn Kelly…

As I’m sure you can imagine…it gets pretty heated.



Congrats to Megyn Kelly who left the hellhole of FAUX news to go to NBC. Now she'll be reporting to more than just people above 65 — Ryan Ward 🌐 (@ryanward_HOU) January 3, 2017



Sorry, but Megyn Kelly will not make NBC great again. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 3, 2017



Megyn Kelly Is Said to Be Leaving Fox News for NBC. Big news. Bigly. https://t.co/60eKcr6jwc — Amjid Khan (@totalkharnage) January 3, 2017



Megyn Kelly will be much happier at NBC, and I'll be much happier that I won't see her on Fox. Have fun recapping "The Bachelor" Megyn. LOL. — Victorious Amputee (@Bilitamp) January 3, 2017



im getting angry just thinking about it and now i want to fight megyn kelly lol — sirius(ly) black (@filmkhaleesi) January 3, 2017

Megyn Kelly leaving fox means they need another blonde that spouts bullshit non-stop to replace her. — fuck being polite (@shaunpheiser) January 3, 2017



@megynkelly I am so glad you got boycotted right out of a job with foxnews.. — William Blasingame (@HommerGSimpson) January 3, 2017



Ding-dong the wicked witch is leaving Fox!! Megyn Kelly Is Said to Be Leaving Fox News for NBC https://t.co/OghAMa2Xci — Beanie 🐊 (@CoCo_Bean_85) January 3, 2017



@megynkelly @NBCNews when it becomes about more money. Your credibility going to NBC just tanked!Seen how well they did w/ election — Backcountrygamer🎮🖥 (@159echo) January 3, 2017



LIBERAL NEWS WHERE SHE BELONGS – NYT: MEGYN KELLY GOING TO NBC — Good Riddance! https://t.co/kC8I2TjHrN by #mitchellvii via @c0nvey — LeksIIIMedia (@uHeartRadio) January 3, 2017



Now there is no reason at all to watch Fox News. Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News https://t.co/hwwCC7h5Zj via @CNNMoney — Michael Epstein (@viewfindernyc) January 3, 2017

There is no way we could list all the ‘crazy’ that is going on up in Twitter right now. It’s a frenzy!

One thing is certain after all this though, with Megyn Kelly…you either hate her or love her. There does not seem to be any sort of in-between.

Not in the least bit…