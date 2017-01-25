Chelsea Handler ATTACKS Melania Again – This Time Even Liberals Think It’s TOO Much!

Liberals are supposed to be pro-immigrant to the point of ridiculousness, unless those immigrants are Republicans and/or married to the President of the United States.

Chelsea Handler is finding out that liberals will only take so much bashing of immigrants after she slammed Melania Trump for her status in America.

melania10

From Young Conservatives:

Chelsea Handler lit the internet on fire the other day when she decided to mock Melania Trump’s accent and basically imply that there is something wrong with being an immigrant.

As you can imagine, a lot of people were pretty upset about it.

Chelsea also forgot to mention that Melania speaks five languages fluently.

You would think that Handler would tone it down a little bit after realizing that she had offended so many people with her comments.

Nah.

She’s doubling down…

11-15

Naturally, Twitter responded:

What is WRONG with this “lady”? She needs some serious help and fast.

Sierra Marlee

