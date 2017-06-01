First Lady Melania Trump Breaks Silence – RIPS Kathy Griffin A NEW ONE Over Attack On Her Family!

Kathy Griffin provoked Melania Trump’s inner mama bear when the “comedienne” decided to make an edgy video showing her holding the bloodied and severed head of President Donald Trump.

Mrs. Trump isn’t about to let that kind of rhetoric fly, especially when her 11 year-old son has to see it on the television. Melania tore into Griffin and let her know who is boss.

By now everyone has seen the morally offensive photos of Griffin holding a mock-up of President Trump’s head, bloody and removed from a body. According to Griffin, it was part of a photoshoot and was leaked to TMZ before it was finished.

It should be noted that she did indeed apologize for the photos, saying that she “crossed the line” and was “wrong” for allowing herself to take part in something that was so disgusting and unfunny.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Melania Trump had some harsh words for the liberal laughing stock:

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

President Trump took to Twitter to shame Griffin for the photos, which panicked his youngest son:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Even her fellow liberals have taken to social media to condemn her actions, which is something that I don’t think a lot of conservatives and Republicans expected to happen. It’s good to know, however, that there are some people that understand common decency.

From Breitbart:

On Tuesday, CNN — where Griffin has co-hosted a live New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper since 2007 — said it was “evaluating” the comedian’s role in its future broadcasts. Home security services company ADT also announced that it would pull its advertising from the network over the incident.

I’m glad she’s facing backlash over this because despite the fact that this can be covered under free speech, that does not mean that the public can’t hold her responsible for her actions.