First Lady Shares Photo After Moving Into White House- Liberals IMMEDIATELY Attack! [VIDEO]

Melania and Barron Trump are at long last moving into the White House. I am sure that President Trump is glad to have his wife and son back with him and they will learn to love it there. They did not join Trump sooner, so that Barron could finish out his school year. Much to the horror of the left, Melania did indeed mean it when she said they would move to the White House in June. She even tweeted out a pic of their new home and moving day.

The media and the left were all abuzz that the move would never happen. Now that it has, the attacks on Melania have started up again in earnest. The tweets are hateful and petty… just as you would expect. Not everyone felt that way and there were many well-wishers who chimed in. I think it shows the Trump’s have their priorities straight. They put the education welfare of their son first and their needs second. Isn’t that what it means to be good parents? I’ll bet Barron is excited about the move, as he should be.

From TheBlaze:

After nearly five months of living apart, it was announced Sunday that first lady Melania Trump and son Barron had finally moved into the White House with President Donald Trump. Since Trump’s inauguration in January, Melania and Barron have continued to live in the Trumps’ midtown Manhattan penthouse. The Trumps said in January that in the interest of 11-year-old Barron, Melania would continue to live in New York City until Barron finished school for the summer because they didn’t want to interrupt his education. But despite the reasonable explanation for the first lady and president living apart, some people speculated that Melania would never move to the White House, offering the possible explanation that she was comfortable living apart from her husband. But Melania on Sunday finally made good on her promise to move into the White House. She publicly acknowledged the move in a photo posted to Twitter, which was presumably taken from the presidential living area of the White House and looked down toward the Washington Monument. Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

According to the New York Post, Barron is scheduled to enter the sixth grade at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall. He was previously a student at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. I understand that Melania took great care in picking out a good school for Barron. She seems to be a great mom.

The coolest part of all this, is the day they moved in was President Trump’s 71st birthday. Heck of a way to celebrate. Just ignore the haters out there… it shows what kind of people they are and just how much character they lack. The First Family is together again and Trump is still President. Deal with it and suck it up buttercups.

Don't get too comfortable. — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 12, 2017

Oh you poor thing. You have to look at him every day now. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) June 12, 2017

BLINK TWICE IF YOU'RE BEING HELD CAPTIVE — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

Do not get too comfortable × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Bianca (@BiancaDune) June 12, 2017

Sorry, I wouldn't unpack. — Tom McClernon (@tommyrockbch) June 12, 2017

Here's to hoping it's a short stay 🍷#ImpeachTrump — Muttley Matt 2.0 (@1CynicalCyborg) June 12, 2017

Barron looks how we, the majority, feel. pic.twitter.com/JnHxKq0giF — Russ Ian Mawb (@WordsWithJoe) June 12, 2017

The first soft porn star to live there. So touching. — CB (@CB_of_NYC) June 12, 2017

My ultimate dream is to see Trump in prison and penniless. — Ivey #TheResistance (@Ivey_with_an_e) June 12, 2017

WE LOVE OUR FIRST LADY!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTumpr) June 12, 2017

Omg!Welcome to the White House Melania!I hope you and your Beautiful Son Barron enjoys the next few years there.God Bless You and Family🙏🏼❤️ — Sonia🌹MAGA🇺🇸❤️ (@SoniaO529) June 12, 2017