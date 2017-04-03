JUST IN: White House Just Unveiled Melania Trump’s Official Portrait – See It Here

Throughout the election, and since the inauguration, Melania Trump has captivated the world with her stunning fashion. Not since Jackie Kennedy has a First Lady’s style been so applauded. So it’s no surprise that people have been awaiting her official portrait with excitement… and it’s finally here!

The portrait was released Monday morning, and it was taken in the residence of the White House. In it, Melania is sporting a black jacket with a matching black scarf, and has her arms crossed.

And here it is:

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” a statement from Melania read. The portrait now accompanies her biography on the White House website, which highlights her passion for the arts and culture, as well as her time spent in community service.

“This passion can only be surpassed by her dedication to helping others, and her generosity has been noted,” the biography reads. “She was Honorary Chairwoman for Martha Graham Dance Company in April 2005, is an active member of the Police Athletic League which honored her with Woman of The Year 2006, has been an Honorary Chairwoman for The Boy’s Club of New York for five consecutive years, and in 2005 The American Red Cross awarded her with Goodwill Ambassador which she has proudly served for four years. In April of 2008, she was asked by Love Our Children USA and NASDAQ to participate in the Fifth Annual National Love Our Children Day and the beginning of National Child Abuse Prevention month by ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ. In 2010, Melania was the Chairwoman for The American Heart Association which raised $1.7 Million for research. Melania’s philanthropic interests represent her humanitarian side, and she remains an indefatigable and dedicated New Yorker.”

For now, Melania remains a New Yorker, staying with her son, Barron, at Trump Tower in Manhattan. She is expected to move to the White House with her husband in the summer, however, after Barron finishes his school year.

