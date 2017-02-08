Melania Trump Gets AMAZING News – Justice Is Served!

This is good news and true justice. Melania Trump has prevailed legally against Webster Griffin Tarpley, a blogger from Maryland, who wrote that Melania used to be a high end escort (read prostitute) and left the campaign trail because she had a mental breakdown. A court ruled two weeks ago that it was defamation and the suit could proceed. Tarpley has decided to settle for an undisclosed, substantial amount.

Tarpley has issued a retraction and an apology to the First Lady. Melania claims that she lost millions in potential income because of this libel and I believe her. Melania sued this troll and the Daily Mail in two different jurisdictions in September over a story that claimed Melania worked for a modeling agency where the models also worked as escorts, inaccurately painting her as a prostitute. It was a vile smear and he got exactly what he deserved over it.

From Breitbart:

Melania Trump has won a “substantial” amount of money in a settlement with a Maryland blogger who published claims that Melania once worked as an escort, the New York Post reported. “The first lady of the United States has settled her lawsuit against Webster Griffin Tarpley of Maryland,” said Matthew Blackett, one of Melania’s attorneys. “Mr. Tarpley has issued the attached retraction and apology to Mrs. Trump and her family, and agreed to pay her a substantial sum as a settlement,” Blackett said in a statement. In his statement obtained by the Post, Tarpley said he posted an article “replete with false and defamatory statements” about Melania without any “legitimate factual basis” and apologized to the first lady. The settlement comes less than two weeks after Montgomery County Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell rejected arguments by Tarpley’s lawyers that the suit should be dismissed, the Wrap reported. Lawyers for Tarpley argued that the lawsuit failed to meet the standard for “actual malice” regarding public figures. “The court finds the plaintiff has stated a claim for defamation,” Burrell said. “The court believes most people, when they hear the words ‘high-end escort’ that describes a prostitute. There could be no more defamatory statement than to call a woman a prostitute.”

Melania re-filed the other suit against the Daily Mail in New York on Monday after a judge dismissed the Maryland suit on jurisdictional grounds. The Daily Mail suit will play out in a British court of law. That law suit is for $150 million and I bet she wins it. The Daily Mail did retract the story shortly after posting it, but I doubt that will get them much traction on this matter.

“I posted an article on August 2, 2016 about Melania Trump that was replete with false and defamatory statements about her. I had no legitimate factual basis to make these false statements and I fully retract them,” Tarpley’s apology reads. And there was more: “I acknowledge that these false statements were very harmful and hurtful to Mrs. Trump and her family, and therefore I sincerely apologize to Mrs. Trump, her son, her husband and her parents for making these false statements.” This should work as a warning to bloggers and journalists out there intent on publishing unfounded rumors against others with no proof and no sources.