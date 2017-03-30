Melania Trump LEVELS Feminists Who Won’t Fight For ALL Women – It’s AWESOME! [WATCH]

Melania Trump took on “brutality against women and children” around the world today in a speech at the State Department. This may become her ’cause’ as First Lady and she was very impressive at the gathering of International Women of Courage. The liberals are simply going to hate this one… because it shows that Melania supports all women, from all countries and all religions. From Melania… this says it all: “Together, we must declare that the era of allowing the brutality against women and children is over while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now.”

Melania addressed the abuse of women and the horrors they face across the planet. She lifted up women and said that the US would defend women across the world from injustice, abuse and terrorism. In a White House written statement she calls for acts of collaborative and individual bravery. That is a sentiment all of us can cheer. Melania was beautiful, poised and articulate during the event.

From the Daily Mail:

First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance today at the State Department at an event honoring ‘International Women of Courage.’ ‘I am deeply humbled to be here today to honor these 12 remarkable and inspirational women, who have given so much for so many, regardless of the unimaginable threat to their own personal safety.’ Among the honorees were women from Iraq, Yemen and Syria, countries included in President Trump’s original travel ban. The second iteration left Iraq off. ‘Together, we must declare that the era of allowing the brutality against women and children is over while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now,’ the First Lady said. ‘For wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them. However, wherever women are empowered, towns and villages, schools and economies are empowered, and together we are all made stronger with them,’ she continued. Melania Trump talked about some of the horrors the honorees have faced: domestic abuse, gender bias, violence, terrorism, war, corruption and government oppression.

This is true activism for women, unlike that horrific Women’s March that the liberals put on. This is positive, uplifting and inclusive. You don’t hear Melania whining about ‘rape culture’ and the ‘gender pay gap’. She’s talking life and death… showing how women can succeed and positively affect their lives and the world.

Melania is taking the fight to the heart of the matter, not bloviating from pampered liberal surroundings or making a fool of herself in some obscene costume. This does not mean she is perfect or that her husband is… but it does show that she knows what is important and is fighting for the right things here. Feminists are fighting for all the wrong things these days. Melania puts them to shame.