Melania Visits Children’s Hospital, and What She Chose to Read the Kids Will Make You SMILE!

Melania Trump hasn’t made her official role as First Lady clear yet, and she remains at her residence in Trump Tower in Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean she’s shirking her duties. She spent Thursday visiting a children’s hospital and read the patients there a book, all without drawing much attention to herself.

Melania had been in Washington, D.C. to support her husband for his address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Thursday, she returned to New York City, and headed to the New York Presbyterian Hospital to visit sick children there. And she read them a story from Dr. Seuss, in honor of his 113th birthday. Each year, his birthday is celebrated with an event called “Read Across America” across the country.

“I came to encourage you to read — and to think about what you want to achieve in life,” Melania said to the patients. And she then produced Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” to read to them, pointing out that this was a favorite book of her son, Barron.

Part of the story acknowledges being in a “slump”, which Melania used to talk to the children about their difficult situations. “So sometimes you don’t feel good, right? But then — what do you do?” she asked. “You go places where you feel better. ou’ll be as famous as famous can be. With the whole wide world watching you win on TV.”

Melania also read to sick children in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, at Children’s National Hospital.



Thank you for welcoming me @ChildrensHealth. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the children and families. #GROWUPSTRONGER pic.twitter.com/J8JoFTXniw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2017

Of course, liberals wasted no time trying to attack Melania for her kind gesture, with Think Progress claiming that “Melania Trump calls for the ‘gift of nature,’ not health insurance, to heal sick children.” Typical.