Michelle Obama’s Legacy On “Lunch Food” Just Got OBLITERATED With Melania’s New Mission [VIDEO]

Everyone remember’s Michelle Obama’s attempt to make school lunches healthier for students and it wasn’t because it was life-changingly fabulous.

Fortunately, First Lady Melania Trump is here to wipe away everything Obama did by actually helping women and children in bad circumstances.

From the Conservative Tribune:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

When Michelle Obama was first lady, her main accomplishment was making America’s school lunches as unpalatable as possible. Melania Trump seems to be interested in something a little different.

According to CNN, the first lady issued a call to end violence and oppression against women during remarks at the State Department on Wednesday.

The remarks came at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards, which honor women who have suffered and overcome injustices “from domestic violence to environmental disaster to gender bias to acid attacks,” CNN reported.

“Together, we must declare that the era of allowing the brutality against women and children is over while affirming that the time for empowering women around the world is now,” Melania Trump said.

“Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them. However, wherever women are empowered, towns and villages, schools and economies, are empowered and together, we are all made stronger with them.

“We must continue to work towards gender empowerment and respect for people from all backgrounds and ethnicities, remembering that we are all members of one race — the human race.”

The first lady also called on young women around the world to take the honorees as role models to fight oppression.

“As you go forward, remember their journeys as you push ahead and strive to bring about a better community, a better country, and a better world in the ongoing fight for right over might,” she said.

“We must continue once again to shine the light on the horrendous atrocities taking place in neighborhoods around the corner and around the globe where innocent families are crying out to live in safety. We must continue to fight injustice in all of its forms, whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives.”