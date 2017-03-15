UH OH: More Bad News for Michelle Obama

If former First Lady Michelle Obama will be remembered for anything, it will be, uh, what was that again?

Students across the country will be the primary benefactors of the latest demolition of the Obamas’ legacy. I’m pleased to say that the Washington Examiner has now reported that the School Nutrition Association has released new recommendations to replace the pathetic lunches pushed by Michelle on millions of students over the last several years.

Michelle’s recommendations were famous on social media as students posted photos of their bizarre “healthy” lunches.

https://twitter.com/ZackTakacs/status/432915736567111680

I'd like to thank @MichelleObama for this delicious school lunch. Sure was filling pic.twitter.com/sFKoHXm2Ep — Martin Hooi (@martinhooi) May 6, 2013

How appetizing.

While Michelle was busy ensuring everyone else’s kids had to make do with corndogs and milk, the Obama girls attended the prestigious Sidwell Academy whose menu is available online for the rest of us to see, and includes luxuries like chicken wings, Cuban sandwiches, meatball sub sandwiches and Philly Cheese Steaks. These all sound a bit too high-calorie and high-fat compared to the high-fiber and vegetable-heavy diet Michelle was famous for pushing, don’t you think?

So what exactly did the report have to say about its past actions?

“Overly prescriptive regulations have resulted in unintended consequences,” reads the School Nutrition Association’s 2017 Position Paper. That’s the closest that 30 million students will get to an apology, and is the fanciest way to say that being an overbearing nitpicker does more harm than good when it comes to influencing the lunch menus created and served by the 57,000 Americans responsible for feeding all those students.

The Paper goes on to say, “Requirements must be streamlined to ease regulatory burdens and preserve the financial sustainability of school meal programs.” More jargon to explain that too many cooks will indeed spoil the broth, cook it until it’s gray and serve the same portion size to the football player as they do the cheerleader.

Any new rule that gets rid of the Obama’s old rules is a good thing in my book.