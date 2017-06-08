WAR IS BREWING: Saudi Arabia Just Gave A 24-Hour ULTIMATUM

This actually happened yesterday, so it has been more than 24 hours since Saudi Arabia gave Qatar a ten-point ultimatum. The list is a good one and fair, but I doubt you will see a military move over this. Then again, who knows? Qatar says they will not alter their foreign policy to resolve the rift with other Gulf nations, its foreign minister said. “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy,” Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha. Sounds to me like they are poking the Saudi badger and that they want to dance with them. They may get their wish.

The foreign minister also said that the transport blockade declared by the Saudi-led group of countries opposing Qatar in the ongoing fight would not hurt Doha. He pointed out that Iran was ready to help with providing food and other necessary supplies to the small Arab nation. Tehran, he said, proposed designating three of its ports to supply Qatar, though Doha has yet to accept the offer. He also said Turkey, which on Wednesday sped up the planned deployment of troops to Qatar, is helping to ensure stability in the region. It looks like Middle Eastern countries are now taking sides in preparation for conflict… on one side you have Iran… the other Saudi Arabia. And Iran has nukes thanks to Obama. Not good.

Immediate severance of diplomatic relations with Iran, Expulsion of all members of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas from Qatar, Freezing all bank accounts of Hamas members and refraining from any deal with them, Expulsion of all Muslim Brotherhood members from Qatar, Expulsion of anti-[P]GCC elements, Ending support for ‘terrorist organisations’, Stopping interference in Egyptian affairs, Ceasing the broadcast of the Al Jazeera news channel, Apologizing to all [Persian] Gulf governments for ‘abuses’ by Al Jazeera, Pledging that it (Qatar) will not carry out any actions that contradict the policies of the [P]GCC and adhering to its charter. Those ten conditions center on Qatar’s alleged connections to Iran and groups such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. At the heart of the conflict is also a scandal regarding Qatar’s state news agency.

Last month, the government-owned news station published remarks which were attributed to the Emir of Qatar. The alleged statements expressed support Iran, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. The Arab news station denied responsibility for the quotes, and maintains that its website was hacked. While it insists that the Emir did not actually make the remarks, many Middle Eastern countries did not accept this explanation and quickly distanced themselves from Qatar.

The minister added that Qatar would respect its LNG gas agreement with the United Arab Emirates, despite the UAE allying with Saudi Arabia in the rift. He also said he expected no changes in Qatar’s arrangement with the United States, with the Gulf state hosting the biggest US military base in the Middle East. I’m not so sure about that. President Trump has made it clear that push comes to shove, he will probably stand with Saudi Arabia and those who oppose Iran. He added Qatar had never experienced such a level of hostility, even from enemy countries.

Qatar claims they have not yet been presented with the list from Saudi Arabia. I highly doubt that. On Thursday, the office of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that he is prepared to mediate and is calling on the Gulf nations to work on overcoming their differences. But Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Wednesday voiced opposition to foreign involvement in the dispute. “We have not asked for mediation, we believe this issue can be dealt with among the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” he told a news conference in Berlin. Westerners are being told to but out as the Middle East marches towards war. What could go wrong?

